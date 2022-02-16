Mount Compass Golf Course zoning call made

news, local-news,

A decision on the zoning of the picturesque Mount Compass Golf Course has been made. Minister for Planning and Local Government Josh Teague has approved the Mount Compass Golf Course Estate Code Amendment, meaning the zoning of the course and its immediate surrounding area will switch from "recreation" and "neighbourhood" to "golf course estate zone". This new zone would allow development that keeps the golf course operations sustainable, such as a pro-shop, cafe or clubrooms. It would also allow for residential development in areas that are already being developed. Any development must sensitively integrate with the character and natural features, including the existing topography, vegetation and watercourses of the golf course facility. The location and extent of the 18-hole golf course is also being mapped out in a concept plan. The concept plan was edited as a result of community consultation held from September 10 to October 22, 2021, so the extent of the golf course is clearer. Mr Teague said the concept plan would guide associated land uses and activities. "We want to enable investment in complementary development which will improve the course's amenities, such as a pro-shop or a clubhouse, for future generations of Mount Compass residents and visitors to enjoy," he said. "The new zone also supports residential living in a golf course setting, ensuring any development proposals are sensitively integrated and guided by the concept plan." Similar other South Australian golf course estates, including McCracken in Victor Harbor, fall under the "golf course estate zone". For details about the consultation results, responses, and amendment changes, visit https://plan.sa.gov.au/have_your_say/code_amendments#Mount_Compass_Golf_Course_Estate_Code_Amendment

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/cdd273f4-bd28-4042-a7a6-f4c3fea0a7b6.jpg/r2004_1567_4928_3219_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg