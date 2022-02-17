Rebekha Sharkie to move motion prevent exclusion of elderly people from NDIS

news, local-news,

Federal Member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie will move a motion to amend the Age Discrimination Act 2004 to prevent exclusion of elderly people from the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). Under the current criteria, anyone who acquires their disability after the age of 65 is considered not eligible for NDIS support. An estimated 4.4 million Australians, or one in five, live with a disability. Almost half of the people living with disability in Australia today are aged 65 or over. The current system means that a person who has a spinal injury before they turn 65 could access likely average funding of $162,000 under the NDIS. However, a person who experiences the same injury after turning 65 would likely be eligible for a Level 4 Home Care Package of an estimated $52,000 in value. Ms Sharkie explained that "this age-based exclusion is deeply unjust and discriminatory." "I'm at a loss to see how the need to maintain a person's independence and quality of life is diminished by two thirds or more overnight. "The current system does not treat older Australians living with disability in a respectful and equitable manner." To help highlight the discrimination, Ms Sharkie met with Minister Greg Hunt last year to discuss the story of Briony, who became a quadriplegic two years ago following an accident. a Briony is now completely reliant on her partner because her 'Home Care' aged care package barely provides enough funds for her personal hygiene care needs. "Briony was 66 years old. If she had her accident when she was 64, she would be eligible for the NDIS and would have access to significantly more support than she has right now," Ms Sharkie said. "It's not fair. It is age discrimination and the government needs to ensure all people with a disability receive the support they need." Ms Sharkie said investment in social policy like the NDIS is often treated as optional, and is characterised as an expense, imposing a 'burden' on the community as a whole. Per Capita's 'False Economy' report last year found that the NDIS is an economic multiplier, with every dollar invested delivering a return of $2.25 through investment in job creation and spending on small businesses In its final report, the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety recommended that every person over 65 living with a disability should receive equivalent supports to those received by NDIS participants. "That is why I lend my support to the Disability Doesn't Discriminate campaign. Already the campaign has secured the backing of thousands of signatories and countless organisations," Ms Sharkie said. "I am now calling on the government to identify how it will act to bring an end to this unjust age discrimination to ensure people who would be eligible for the NDIS but for their age can receive equivalent supports to those provided to people in the same circumstances who are aged under 65. "Disability certainly doesn't discriminate, neither should the Government."

