Landmark agreement to attract and retain doctors in regional areas

Regional South Australians are set to benefit from a landmark agreement between regional doctors and the State Government. The State Government will invest an estimated $188 million over two years to help attract and retain general practitioner services in regional areas, and ensure the continuity of high-quality rural hospital services. Labelled the most significant investment in a generation, the new agreement will significantly boost a range of strategies to attract and retain rural doctors. Key benefits of the agreement include a sign-up bonus of up to $50,000 for a doctor to work in remote areas, and the capacity to work for a sessional rate for hospital work or to remain with a fee-for-service structure. Doctor Graham Wildman, from the Victor Medical Centre, said the recent agreement offers some hope for the conditions under which rural general practitioners offer their services. Dr Wildman explained that the working conditions touted by the State Government are an improvement on previous years. However, he said there still seemed to be a lack of understanding of the role of rural general practitioners in providing services to the rural community. For many years, it has been difficult to entice young general practitioners to rural areas, and while financial incentives improve the situation, it doesn't have the potency that many people think. "The sign on payment and the amount mentioned in the contract, I personally feel do little to increase the desire for younger general practitioners to move rurally," Dr Wildman said. "The Victor Medical Centre, being a near rural area, has trouble attracting younger general practitioners and if we are facing difficulties, it does not bode well for further away regional centres. "The touted $50,000 to encourage general practitioners to move to rural areas does not apply to Victor Harbor." Dr Wildman said the issue is not only related to the amount someone is paid, it is also the support offered to general practitioners in all areas. "We are hoping that when the Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network offer us a contract, that they will follow the intent of the 'Memorandum of Understanding' and that a contract can be formalised within a short period of time that enables the local general practitioners the ability to provide their expertise to the local hospital," he said. Minister for Health and Wellbeing Stephen Wade said investing $20 million into the Rural Health Workforce Strategy will help improve the recruiting, training and development challenges the state faces. "Significantly, it is those living in and requiring health care in regional South Australia that will benefit the most from this investment," he said. "We are doing everything we can to ensure that the highest quality health care is available to all South Australians no matter where they live." Much like a number of his constituents, Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick said the agreement will continue the excellent healthcare provided by regional doctors in regional hospitals. "I have been actively working with local doctors and other health care professionals towards an agreement so that the health care needs of our community will be met," he said. The agreement is the result of work between the Rural Support Service, Rural Doctors Association and the Australian Medical Association South Australia, in consultation with regional local health networks.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/78acb748-b842-4a3d-9ac8-3d3b1b92d1c2.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg