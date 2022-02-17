Victor Harbor gains ambulance officer through fruitful pathway

news, local-news,

Victor Harbor has recently strengthened its emergency care services through the addition of a new graduate paramedic. The SA Ambulance Service's Graduated Paramedic Pathway has seen 14 graduates deployed throughout a number of regional communities. Boasting a total of 32 recruits, the pathway gives experienced and qualified ambulance officers the chance to gain tertiary paramedicine qualifications and begin their paramedic career. Minister for Health and Wellbeing Stephen Wade said new recruits hit the road last week and are in addition to the SA Ambulance Service's annual recruitment of intern paramedics. The annual recruitment of intern paramedics has doubled in 2022 and will remain the same for 2023. Mr Wade said the recruits are undertaking Diploma level courses, while working for SA Ambulance Service and gaining valuable experience on the road, under the guided support of paramedic mentors. "This is just one of a range of initiatives being implemented to deliver more paramedics to country South Australia and support our regional communities," he said. "In our first two years, the Marshall Liberal Government added an additional 169 full-time equivalent positions to SAAS." The latest State Budget included $45 million over four years to recruit and additional 74 paramedics, around one-third of whom bolstered the workforce in our regions. "In early February, the State Government provided another $30 million to secure a further 51 paramedics, all of whom will be on the road within 12 months," Mr Wade added. "There are now more paramedics, ambulance officers and Triple Zero call takers in South Australia than ever before. "We have also delivered 65 new or upgraded stations across the state over the past four years - because our world-class paramedics deserve the facilities to match." SA Ambulance Service acting executive director of country operations Robert Tolson said the pathway had been very successful to date, attracting candidates from a range of backgrounds. "The introduction of a pathway for our ambulance officers to become qualified paramedics gives them the option to study and gain valuable skills and paramedic experience, whilst on the job,"Mr Tolson said. "Paramedicine is a very highly regarded profession and it is absolutely fantastic that we have been able to offer those who already have a passion for healthcare the opportunity to be our paramedics of the future and stay in regional communities. "We are delighted to welcome our new recruits to SAAS." The new recruits have been sent to Angaston, Victor Harbor, Renmark, Berri, Port Pirie, Whyalla, Millicent, Naracoorte, Murray Bridge, Port Lincoln and Port Augusta.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/e9ab8db7-6329-41ca-83c8-fb9204f17ec5.jpeg/r5_341_2042_1492_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg