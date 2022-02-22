Fleurieu dominates regional house price increases in yearly report

news, local-news,

House prices have long been a heated topic for discussion, especially over the past two years, as countless locations continue to record incredible increases. According to CoreLogic's Best of the Best 2021 report, the Fleurieu Peninsula has experienced the biggest regional price changes in South Australia in the 12 months to November last year. The report found that Port Elliot holds the title for the highest median house value in regional South Australia with $624,650, and is followed by Mount Compass ($556,500), and Middleton ($548,138). Encounter Bay ($547,096), Hindmarsh Island ($543,672), Carrickalinga ($519,771), McCracken ($517,716), Goolwa North ($512,410), and Hayborough ($501,933) also featured in the top 10. While high median house prices are far from surprising to numerous people, the dramatic changes that have been observed over the past 18 months has been eyewatering for those looking to get into the market. During the report's 12-month data collection period, it found that houses in Clayton Bay have experienced a 32.1 per cent change in value - making it the third highest increase in the state. The small riverside town wasn't the only Fleurieu location to feature, with Milang, Normanville and Yankalilla all recording 29.5 per cent increases during the same period. Rental properties in the region have also seen sizeable increases, resulting in some locations reaching what can only be described as unprecedented levels. Port Elliot once again topped another category, claiming the highest change in rent over the data collection period with an increase of 27.3 per cent. The top seven towns were based in the Fleurieu, with Goolwa South (22.8 per cent), Goolwa Beach (21.8), Middleton (19.2), Goolwa (18.9), Hindmarsh Island (18.8) and Normanville (17.1) featuring on the list. South Coast Realty sales consultant Angie Hooper said aforementioned increases mentioned in the report are not surprising, as the pandemic has resulted in many people "discovering" the Fleurieu. "We all probably have different ideas about why people are moving to the region, but I think that we are finally being discovered to be honest," Ms Hooper said. She explained that being a relatively short drive from Adelaide has provided numerous people with versatility that isn't available elsewhere - partner that with the ability to work from home, and it's a perfect situation. "We are only around an hour from the city, so people can live here comfortably and commute there if they need to work," Ms Hooper said. "The other thing is that COVID has allowed many to work from home, so people are now making a lifestyle choice as to where they want to live." The pandemic has impacted a number of sectors throughout the country, especially in the eastern states that have experienced harsher restrictions and frequent lockdowns. Ms Hooper said the less than ideal conditions in New South Wales and Victoria over the past two years has seen people pack their bags in search of greener pastures. "I think the lockdowns in the eastern states have also created a lot more interest over here, because there hasn't been as many lockdowns," she said. "I think some people became sick of lockdowns and wanted to get out, and they eventually discovered us. "There is a lot to like about the region - we have a number of beautiful beaches, we are close to the city and offer the ability for people to settle down in a regional environment." CoreLogic said sales volumes climbed to the highest levels in almost 18 years, with an estimated 614,635 sales in the past 12 months. "Strong housing market performance was driven by multiple factors, including low interest rates, fiscal and institutional support for households, high household savings and low levels of advertised listings," they said. "Rates of housing turnover have also been relatively low for a number of years before these factors boosted housing demand, which may also help explain the elevated volume of sales recorded over the past year." The combined regional dwelling market also continued to outperform in 2021, increasing 25.2 per cent in the 12 months to November, compared with a 21.3 per cent rise in combined capital city values. "The preference for regional dwelling markets is due to a variety of factors, including extended lockdowns through 2021 reinforcing remote work trends which have eroded some of the appeal of cities, and the relative affordability that regions present for high income, remote workers," CoreLogic said. In the year to March 2021, Australian Bureau of Statistics' migration data suggested internal movement from cities to regions increased 5.9 per cent on the previous year. The number of people leaving regional Australia for the capital cities declined 3.5 per cent in the same period. CoreLogic said it's likely that 2021 marked the peak of value growth across Australian dwellings, and may have also marked a peak for sales and listings activity. They also said first home buyer demand is expected to continue to fall this year, having fallen consecutively for the past nine months. To read CoreLogic's Best of the Best 2021 report, please visit: https://www.corelogic.com.au/best-of-the-best

