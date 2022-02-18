Despite facing challenges, local businesses are still optimistic about the future

news, local-news,

The key findings from the 2021 Victor Harbor Business Survey have now been released, showing that local business owners are generally optimistic about the future. In December last year, the City of Victor Harbor and Business Victor Harbor circulated a business survey to gain insight into the opportunities and challenges faced by our local business community. Business leaders were asked how their business has performed in recent times, their views on the local business environment and the types of support services that would help grow and sustain their business. The survey also asked a series of questions to understand the impact of border closures, constraints around attracting labour and investments that would grow the local economy. From the 124 responses received, there was an indication that businesses are generally optimistic about the future, with 69 per cent either optimistic or very optimistic. However, there were some elements of uncertainty, with COVID-19 restrictions and labour force shortages continuing to impact the local business environment. City of Victor Harbor mayor Dr Moira Jenkins praised businesses for their adaptability and innovation during what has been a challenging two years for many. "Council is committed to supporting our local economy, and to do this we need to remain connected to the views and opinions of local businesses," Dr Jenkins said. "The survey has provided a pulse check on how our business community is going, and the findings have offered valuable and localised business insights that will help inform council's future decision-making. "We will be working very closely with Business Victor Harbor to understand what now needs to be addressed in terms of support activities and necessary reforms." There were many key findings from the survey, but uncertainties associated with COVID-19 restrictions, and taxes and government charges were highlighted as the most common major constraint for local businesses. The implications of border closures on local businesses were mixed, with 27 per cent indicating either 'a great deal' or 'a lot', while 50 per cent of businesses indicated 'a little' or 'none at all'. Lifestyle and amenity, and proximity to Adelaide were highlighted as major influential factors for deciding to operate a business in Victor Harbor. The survey also found that 35 per cent of businesses indicated that the availability of skilled labour was a significant constraint on their business, an increase from 15 per cent in 2019. Issues cited for attracting employees were 'insufficient skills or experience' and 'lack of affordable accommodation'. These two factors represented 61 per cent of responses. Business Victor Harbor chairperson Michael Schubert said despite the survey results being mostly optimistic, it it clear that businesses are also currently facing some challenges. "COVID-19 uncertainty, taxes, regulations and availability of skilled labour continue to present difficulties and restraints for the growth of our local economy," Mr Schubert said. Mr Schubert thanked the businesses who completed the survey, with the high number of responses received providing a "clear direction and credible evidence of what Victor Harbor businesses are saying". "Small businesses are the backbone of our town, representing the overwhelming majority of employers," Mr Schubert added. "Having a clear understanding of their challenges and opportunities will help us work with council and other forms of government and industry to provide necessary support." Full details of the business survey, including the complete key findings report, can be viewed at www.victor.sa.gov.au/businesssurvey

