Locals invited to Victor Harbor Refugee Support Group meeting

Locals interested in the plight of refugees and asylum seekers in South Australia are welcome to attend the Victor Harbor Refugee Support Group's first meeting of the year on Sunday, February 20. Held at the Christian Gospel Centre in Victor Harbor from 2pm, the meeting will feature a presentation from guest speaker Libby Hogarth. Libby is the director and principal of Australian Migration Options, based in Salisbury. Australian Migration Options is a highly regarded and experienced Australia-wide migration company. It provides ethical and professional advice, training, advocacy and assistance in the areas of migration and refugee law. Libby is an experienced migration agent who also contributes to community support for asylum seekers and refugees, and she is very familiar with the SA situation. Libby and her husband Jonathan returned from working in Tanzania in 1984 and were seeking ways they could continue to work cross culturally. They linked with the Australian Refugee Association (ARA) settlement program and then in 1991 Libby was offered part time work assisting asylum seekers. For five years Libby worked as a migration agent with ARA and as a case worker for asylum seekers with Australian Red Cross. In 1996 Libby opened her own commercial migration agent company with her daughter Ruth, working as receptionist while continuing to manage the Refugee Association program until 2003. From 2000 to 2005 both Libby and Ruth did subcontract work in the detention centres with one of the legal providers. In 2005 Libby's youngest daughter had joined the business and they changed the company name to Australian Migration Options (AMO). In 2009 AMO was successful in being selected as an IAAAS provider for asylum seekers in the community and in detention centres and the staff grew to 32 migration agents and around eight admin staff. After funding ceased in 2012 the company had to downsize quickly, even though it still had huge amounts of unfinished work because immigration was hardly processing anything. After a painful and difficult three to four years, they ended up in Salisbury with no office - three migration agents (mum and two daughters) and three admin staff. AMO specialises in asylum seeker and refugee work, family visa applications, appeals, adverse information and some cancellations. The company is used to dealing with complex family cases and is proud of its success rate - around 92% in 2021. Libby is also an active advocate and has made submissions to senate inquiries, Department of Immigration, and politicians, and was appointed on the Migration Agent Advisory Committee in 2021. Current advocacy by AMO has been for:

