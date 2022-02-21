Probus Club of Port Victor learns about Riding for the Disabled

community,

Ph: 0427 528 151. COVID-19 has had a big influence in the management of the Probus Club of Port Victor Combined as it has elsewhere. Some monthly meetings have been cancelled, including February's meeting. However, with regard to the welfare of members, the club held a barbecue tea in January at Bay Village. Members also visited the Horse Riding for the Disabled Southern Fleurieu at Morgan Park this month, as they could visit in the open air. The RDA's mission is "to enable people with disabilities to experience enjoyment, challenge and a sense of achievement through participation in equestrian activities to improve their quality of life, attain personal goals and develop life skills". It was an enlightening experience, and all run by volunteers. The club was shown around, treated to a delightful morning tea and lunch, and given a demonstration of disabled riding. Hopefully this year the club will be back to its normal meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 10am in Carrickalinga House. Everyone is welcome.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/ec234d2e-f05d-440a-afd2-65081f7d56ee.JPG/r0_82_3648_2143_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg