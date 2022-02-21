Wellbeing on agenda as Finniss candidates reveal priorities

news, local-news,

With the 2022 state election fast approaching, this week The Times asked the candidates for Finniss about health issues, especially as regional staff shortages continue to affect regions. The biggest issue is the lack of coordinated planning and funding for health services. I would establish a Regional Health Plan based on projected population statistics, with five, 10, and 25-year goals, developed in consultation with the Local Health Network, including input from health workers and communities across the Fleurieu. The plan would prioritise building a regional hospital with the capacity for further extension as our population grows. Ramping in metropolitan hospitals and the potentially dangerous wait for an ambulance would be addressed by sufficient beds. It would ensure increased access to specialists locally - people are waiting far too long for diagnosis and treatment of painful and serious medical conditions. Lack of timely access to psychiatrists and community based mental health services contributes to deteriorating mental health. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the fault lines in our health system - poor planning and funding of health services over many years places enormous stress on our dedicated and committed health workers and contributes to poor health in our community. Securing additional funding to improve our local health services is my number one priority. Our ambulance service has not had an increase in resources for many years, despite our growing population and urgent calls from local paramedics. We need two additional 24/7 paramedic ambulances and crew for our region along with a purpose-built ambulance station for Victor Harbor. This cannot wait and I will advocate strongly for our region until the funding is delivered, using every resource at my disposal. Within our local hospital and region we also have need for increased community palliative care; a dedicated hospice for the Fleurieu; increased ability to treat acute mental health needs and adequate ongoing community mental health support; a dementia care unit; increased aged care services; paediatric overnight stay; improved maternity services, and 24/7 radiology services. As a highly engaged, locally focused MP I will work closely with our communities, Health Advisory Council and state government to define these needs as specific funding applications and projects to meet the needs of our community now and into the future. Under Labor, country GPs were removed from our local hospital system causing us to lose their specialist skills. The Marshall Liberal Government has ended the neglect of regions and invested in clearing the maintenance backlog in country hospitals. We have funded a new emergency department (ED) to be built for Victor Harbor. A new renal unit is also planned to go into the current ED. Plans are also underway for a new helipad at the hospital. Our spending per capita on ambulance services is the second highest in the nation. We are adding 140 additional treatment spaces to EDs, including at Victor Harbor. This month a trainee paramedic joined the Victor Harbor crew. We have also increased the number of ED beds at Flinders Medical Centre so our ambulances are less likely ramped. We have invested in programs that enable more people to be treated in their homes and communities rather than in emergency departments. Services such as HealthDirect and the WCH Virtual Urgent Care Service are being well used. Finniss and our state are facing massive funding shortages to healthcare. We've been seeing the impacts of this across the board, especially in the last few years with the added stress of COVID-19. We need to prioritise investment in healthcare ... Labor recognises this and has committed to investing funds into our healthcare system where it is needed and where it belongs. As part of this investment Labor has already committed $6.1 million to add two additional 24/7 ambulance services on the South Coast - one at Goolwa and one at Victor Harbor, which are desperately needed to keep our community safe. However, the issues facing our healthcare system will take more than this policy to solve years of chronic underfunding of our healthcare system, to properly resource it to handle the continuing pressures of COVID-19, in addition to the existing demands on the system. Additional resourcing is needed for the health of safety of our community and all South Australians. It's no exaggeration to say South Australia's health system is in crisis. Emergency departments in the city are overwhelmed by demand. People have died waiting for ambulances. Frontline health workers are stressed. Regional health services continue to diminish and country hospitals continue to close. What our health system needs is more money, more resources, more beds and more skilled staff. Some of this can be provided by addressing structural and administrative inefficiencies, but not all of it - we have to provide more resources overall. We have unique health challenges in Finniss: a higher-than-average proportion of older people who will progressively need more health services and aged care, and a growing mental health problem partly associated with drug and alcohol abuse. I'll be pushing for more specialist, mental and other health services and infrastructure to be located in our region and I'll work to fast-track upgrades to the South Coast District Hospital. As nominations for candidates are still open, others may follow and will be included in future articles.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/2175a605-d03e-48ad-ba34-c0214fe6bd27.jpg/r0_449_4700_3105_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Wellbeing on agenda as Finniss state election candidates reveal priorities