Talented junior sailors showcase their skills on the water

The Victor Harbor Yacht Club had another great turn out on Saturday, February 12, and with some sunshine and a medium breeze, everyone sailed their best. There were a wide variety of boats, with the usual fleet joined by a few visitors, including a Cobra in the mix. Bodhi Porteous, 15 years old, upgraded his Laser from his usual Radial sail to the larger Standard, resulting in a couple of swims, but did well, coming fourth in the second race. Grace Rogers, 13 years old, skippered the Windrush Mocha Cod with her dad and a visiting friend as crew. Layla Porteous, 12 years old, has been crewing for Steve Adams on the Stingray Cutting Edge and is doing very well. They consistently place high and achieved second and third in two big cat races. Zane Porteous, 14 years old, has been improving since starting to sail his AC Confusion, coming third in the second mono race, proving that the younger members of the club are definitely sailors to watch out for. The Stingrays and Arrows did well. Brett Pearsons continued to dominate the cat racing, flying into first place in both races on his Arrow 'Sonic'. He was followed by the Arrow 'Nemesis' sailed by Mike Ward in race one. Steve Adams and Layla Porteous on the Stingray 'Cutting Edge' came third in race one, but came second in race two. The duo were followed by Vice-Commodore Craig and Leanne Pearsons on their Stingray 'Pure N Cynical' in third in the second race. The ACs led race one of Division 2 - Charlie Coombs on 'GIRT' came first, chased by Jody Martin on Violent Crumple in second. Paul Hawkins on the Laser '5 O'Clock Somewhere' came third, before moving up to first for the second race. Jody Martin was still in second, and Zane Porteous, on the AC 'Confusion', moved up to third. The Victor Harbor Yacht Club's Saturday sailing has been excellent lately, with perfect weather and visiting boats joining the usual fleet. The club recently added the new SailPass as an option for visitors to try out sailing with the club before joining as a full member. Keep an eye on the club's Facebook page for announcements about upcoming social events, or have a look at their website vhyc.com.au for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/cf3a6fc7-4d5a-4004-ab08-6b7e1000a2c5.jpg/r1_0_2047_1156_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg