Titanic clash for tennis' top spot

It has come down to the final round of Great Southern tennis and there's plenty of machinations to play out for finals spots. Last Saturday's results went as expected with Goolwa and Inman Valley performing demolition jobs on Back Valley and Victor Harbor respectively. Goolwa was particularly ruthless, only allowing a miserly four games for the whole afternoon. At Victor Harbor, the future of tennis was certainly on show with Inman's Dylan Wilson and Ella Watters and Victor's Hugo Smit and Danika Millard putting on a fine display of stroke play. Myponga-Sellicks struggled against Port Elliot, winning by only five games. Myponga-Sellicks' men of Jack Pacitti and Craig McCallum, returning from injury, did the damage for the visitors while the home side's women of Kathryn Witcombe and Julianne Lowrey kept them in it all afternoon. The final round is this weekend and the match of the day is at Inman Valley, where Goolwa will try and snatch top spot from Inman, who have held it most of the season. Only two points separate the teams, and while a scenario of Inman losing only on games may still have them holding onto top spot, both teams will be going for the win. Their last meeting was a washout, but Goolwa was on its way to a strong win. If at full strength Goolwa will be hard to beat but if Inman can win, it will be a psychological boost heading into the next Saturday's qualifying final where they'll meet again. It's been said many times but this matchup is certainly worth the drive to see high class tennis on show in a result too close to call. Myponga-Sellicks hosts Back Valley, a team which will be keen to atone last week's defeat and is mathematically still a chance to grab fourth spot. If Back Valley can win well against Myponga-Sellicks it has to hope that Victor finds the fight within to beat or restrict Port Elliot to a very narrow winning margin. That will see Back Valley's match ratio percentage higher than Port Elliot's and a finals spot waiting. A lot has to go right for Back Valley and its men will need to make an impact against the formidable Myponga-Sellicks men to have any chance. Back Valley was last year's premiers and the team will ensure it'll find every possible way to defeat Myponga-Sellicks. For Myponga-Sellicks, it may be ripe for the picking with nothing to play for and while the score may be close it will be Myponga-Sellicks heading to the finals with winning form. Port Elliot will be looking to make sure of its top four spot by strongly defeating Victor Harbor at Victor. Port Elliot will be looking to get off to a confident start and should do so, although Victor's men will prove difficult if kept in the contest. The Port Elliot women will provide their consistent high contribution but Victor, knowing it achieved its only win of the season against Port Elliot, would love nothing better to see them knocked out of the finals. Alas, I think Port Elliot will do enough to see it win its way through the elimination final. Division 2 has plenty to play for and the top two sides, Goolwa White and Port Elliot, will face off to determine top spot with only five points separating them. Only .01 separates third placed Normanville from Myponga-Sellicks but with both teams having lower ranked opposition (Back Valley and Goolwa Black respectively), it will be a case of who defeats their opposition best to secure the higher ranked spot. Even Goolwa Black has a remote chance of pinching fourth spot away from Myponga-Sellicks should it put the side to the sword and gain maximum points, but Myponga-Sellicks is finding form at the right time of the season. The Doubles Division can see little movement if results go the way expected, with the three Port Elliot teams and Mount Compass Red honing their form this weekend ready for finals.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/663ae0d6-2aaf-4488-975f-a8fc4d76d982.jpg/r0_6_2896_1642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg