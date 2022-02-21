Goolwa Aquatic Club thanks generous community groups

news, local-news,

Dinghy racing at Goolwa Aquatic Club on Sunday was preceded by the customary junior coaching. However the morning tea was used to express appreciation to the very generous community groups and private individuals who assisted with the recent purchase of club's new rigid inflatable boat (RIB). Members of the Victor Harbor RAOB and the Lions Club of Goolwa, and other donors, attended a brief presentation, inspected the new RIB and watched the junior sailors in action. The new RIB will greatly enhance club's ability to safely conduct both the weekly junior training and the January Learn-to-Sail courses aimed at kids in the six to 14 age bracket. It will also perform safety boat duties when required during the regular afternoon racing, and its purchase was only possible with the much-appreciated generosity of these donors. The afternoon saw one of the biggest mixed fleets in recent weeks compete in the usual series of three races. It was great to see the usual fleet augmented with a number of juniors sailing three of the club Pacer dinghies, and this week the Windsurfer LT fleet grew to three, with Andrew Brown entering the fray. Most of the usual Sabres turned up for battle, along with Tim Frears in the beautifully named Laser 'Loch Knee Monster', Bryan Lindsay and Peg Offler in the Tasar, and Dave and Kelly Steele in the RS200. The large mixed fleet made for a busy start line. Bryan and Peg got off well in the Tasar in Race 1, as did Tim in the Laser, with the remainder fighting it out for clean air. As the fleet stretched out, it was the Tasar, the Laser, the RS200 and the square-top Sabres of Rob Gale and James Veale leading, with Max Brown on the Windsurfer LT close behind. Dave and Kelly in the RS200 'Emotional Damage' used the asymmetrical kite to full advantage, closing the gap to the lead boats several times, but it was Peg and Bryan in first, Tim second, and Dave and Kelly third. John Gratton was first of the standard Sabres, making up for a disappointing retirement with gear failure last weekend. The Windsurfers showed they can mix it with the dinghy fleet, coming in sixth (Max), ninth (Andrew) and 11th (Jake Steele) in the first race; the Pacers just a bit further back in 10th, 12th and 13th. Derek Maxted tightened his grip on the season's Titanic trophy with a capsize in the first race, but was up and ready for the next race. Race 2 was held in a freshening breeze. Tim Frears relishing the conditions was quickly to the lead and ultimately, first past the post, with Peg and Bryan having to settle for second. Rob Gale in the square top Sabre took third past the post, with Dave and Kelly fighting back from a swamping after a messy tack to cross in fourth place, narrowly ahead of John Gratton. This time Andrew Brown was first of the Windsurfers, sixth past the post, ahead of son Max in eighth. The windsurfers looked spectacular on the downwind legs, quickly to the plane and outpacing most of the dinghies. The third race saw Tim in the Laser again first across the finish line ahead of Peg and Bryan's Tasar, with Dave and Kelly in the RS200 taking third, this time just beating Rob Gale and John Gratton. Max Brown was first of the Windsurfers in seventh after some equipment failure pushed Andrew back to 13th place, with Jake doing well to take ninth, his best result of the day. Overall for the day on yardstick, Tim Frears won convincingly, ahead of Rob Gale and John Gratton, with Peg and Bryan in fourth place. On personal handicap, Peg and Bryan took first place with three race wins, Tim placed second, and Dave and Kelly took third place just nudging out Rob Gale on count-back. The only female helm on the day, Aleida Steele in a Sabre, placed 9th on handicap with a strong seventh in Race 1. In the Pacers, the pairing of Caden and Django finished ahead of Mitch and Sam (second) and Lucas and Cohen (third). In the Windsurfers, Max placed first ahead of Andrew and Jake; great to see this fleet growing and adding colour and spectacle to the racing. Racing resumes next Sunday with the final club championship round for the summer season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/07fdf70a-1d04-486b-b259-dd405afb97f8.jpg/r9_184_3590_2207_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg