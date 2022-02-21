Latest reports from Great Southern bowls clubs: Feb 21, 2022

news, local-news,

In Open Gender pennants, Division One saw 7th-placed Strathalbyn cause an upset win over top placed Willunga, two rinks to one and by 28 shots. This puts Strath into sixth place and, with a 12 point win on Saturday, could see them into the finals after a slow start to the season. Other Div. One winners were Goolwa White over Yankalilla by 12 shots, Port Elliot over Myponga by 21 shots, Goolwa Black over Encounter Bay by nine shots, and McLaren Vale over Victor Harbor by three shots. With one minor round to be played, three of the final four places have been decided, but which team has a home semi-final is still to be determined between Willunga and McLaren Vale. Only 3.45 percent separates these two teams. The fourth spot for the finals will come from either Encounter Bay, Goolwa White or Strathalbyn. Matches for Saturday, Feb 26: Goolwa Black home to McLaren Vale, will be a close game, the Crushers will be seeking a good win to finish on top and secure a home semi-final, Goolwa Black will be hard to beat at home. Port Elliot home to Willunga, will be close, Willunga is expected to gain maximum points. Strathalbyn home to Encounter Bay, anything less than full 12 points win will see the Red Whites just finish short. Victor Harbor home to Goolwa White, a win Saturday can finish the SeaEagles' season off on a high note. However, Goolwa White needs a good win to secure fourth spot for the finals. Yankalilla home to Myponga, match of the round, the loser will be relegated next season. Thursday Women's pennant finals start on February 24, with Division One semi-finals played at Goolwa, Goolwa Black v Victor Harbor and McLaren Vale v Port Elliot. Division Two semi-finals are at Encounter Bay: Encounter Bay v Port Elliot and Aldinga Bay v Milang. Division Three semi-finals are at Langhorne Creek: Langhorne Creek v Strathalbyn Red and Clarendon v Yankalilla. The GSBA Club Champion of Champions will be played over the next five Sundays with the grand finals being played at Victor Harbor on Sunday, March 27. Last Sunday both the Women's and Men's Fours were played at Aldinga Bay. Results were: Women's Round One: Victor Harbor defeated Willunga; Aldinga Bay defeated Encounter Bay; Langhorne Creek defeated Port Elliot. Women's Round Two: Strathalbyn defeated Victor Harbor; McLaren Vale defeated Yankalilla; Goolwa defeated Aldinga Bay; Milang defeated Langhorne Creek. Women's Semi-Finals: Strathalbyn defeated McLaren Vale; Milang defeated Goolwa. Men's Round One: Willunga defeated Langhorne Creek; Strathalbyn defeated Myponga; Victor Harbor defeated Port Elliot; Yankalilla defeated Clarendon; McLaren Vale defeated Goolwa. Men's Round Two: Willunga defeated Encounter Bay; Strathalbyn defeated Milang; Yankalilla defeated Victor Harbor; McLaren Vale defeated Aldinga Bay. Men's Semi-final: Strathalbyn defeated Willunga; McLaren Vale defeated Yankalilla. It was a sea of pink for the Ladies Cancer Week Pairs on Wednesday. In a close result the winners were Eileen Wreford and Meredith Reid, followed by Jenny Collett and Margaret Mayfield one point back. It was a tie for third and fourth with Bronwen Mullen and Anita Schofield ahead on percentage from Jill Horner and Jill Cunningham. In Ladies Pennant, Div 1 played away to Goolwa White and won the full 12 points to finish second for the season. All three rinks bowled well and recorded solid wins. Div 2 Blue travelled to Encounter Bay hoping to pick up enough points to finish in the top four. Unfortunately, all three rinks went down by narrow margins thus not gaining any points for the day. Div 2 White was at home to Milang and recorded a four-shot win due to good wins to Jan Pippos and Karen Shelton. Div 1 will play finals next week. The Bridgestone Super Triples was played in favourable conditions. Winners of the day sponsored by South Coast Windows and Doors was the combination of Ron Gebert, John Purvis and John Manifold, two shots ahead of Greg Davis, Paul Sparre and Ken Jarvis. In third place were Peter Barclay, John Florance and Mike Schumann and WOL were Peter Maxwell, Colin Elsworthy and Garry Campbell. The finals of the Club Singles Championships will be played this Friday afternoon. In the Men's final, Fred Kelly will play Graham Wilson. In the Women's it will be Jenny Todd up against Sandy Nash. Meanwhile, Ken Waller and Lyn Thatcher have won through to the Open 100-up final. In Saturday Open Pennant, Div 1 were away to McLaren Vale, and, for three weeks in a row the team has lost by four shots or less. A big win to Ken Waller's rink was not enough to cover the losses of Nik Pippos and Ken Mableson, resulting in a three shot loss. Div 2 Blue played the Creek at home and continued its run of good form. Wins to all three rinks gave them 12 points and second on the premiership table. Div 2 White travelled to Willunga and had a convincing 14 shot victory due to solid wins to the rinks of Ian Brown and Chris Etherton. Div 3 were at home to Milang and went down by five shots despite good wins to Leith Davies and Pam Brown. Div 4 were the stars of the day downing Port Elliot by 59 shots with excellent wins to all three rinks. They should play finals. Div 5 were at home to McLaren Vale and recorded a convincing 35 shot victory due to solid wins to Karen Shelton and Chris Sutton and a draw to Allan Desfontaines. They currently sit third. Div 6 continued in good form with a win to both the rinks of Ray Watson and Eileen Wreford playing Goolwa away. South Coast Realty 1000 was co-sponsored by BSC Electrical and Oakford Homes. Division 1 winners - The Jackhammers, Andy Seymour, Leo Staak and Graham Taylor. Second - Bob's Bozos, Bob Siostrum, Greg Davis and Gary Elk. Third - The 3 Bee's , Barry Hamilton, Jan Bakker and Bruce Williams. Division 2 - winners - Brothers in Arms, John Harrigan, Brian Chigwidden and Peter Redden. Second - Eldorado, Greg Pearson, John Guy and Clint Doney. Third - The Chargers - Paul and Jill Horner and Merv Fisher. Fourth - Bay Cruisers - Des Parsons, Bev Newman and Mike Kelly. Night Owls - Division 1 winners - Window Wizards def Scotch on the Rocks. Merv's Angels def Top Dogs and Encounter Bay def Unbiased Legends. Division 2 - Owlpacas def Hi Five, Good Guys def Incredibowls and Moonlighters def Copper Coasters. Division 3 - Bowling Stones def Great Bowls of Fire, Beach Walkers def Top Deck and Purple Wine Owls def Patriots. Saturdays Social winners were Norm Pearl, Dion Millard and Peter Maunder. Second - Peter Willson and Clint Doney. Third - Alby Fisher, John Guy and Alan Pearce. Bay 3's winners were Alby Fisher, Des Parsons and Doug Earle. Runners-up - Jan Bakker, John Cunningham and David Preedy. Division 1: Port Elliot defeated Myponga on their home green, 70/49. Ian McLeod 24/20, Phil Hollow 24/15, Chris Monk 22/14. Division 2: Port Elliot defeated Encounter Bay 77/39, at home. Rosie Jacquier 25/12, Ern Taylor 27/12, Jim Schofield 25/15. Division 3: Port Elliot was defeated by Strathalbyn 44/51, at home. Bob Henry 9/21, David Peacock, 19/13, Anthea 16/17. Division 4: Port Elliot was soundly beaten by Victor Harbor on their home green, 26/85. Mike McBride 6/29, Lorraine Fox 12/28, Neville Thomas 8/28. Division 5: Port Elliot was defeated by Yankalilla on their home green, 50/81. Dianne Thomas 21/22, Dorothy Price 17/30, Tony Gunnel 12/29. WOMENS BOWLS - FEBRUARY 17 Division 1: Port Elliot was defeated by McLaren Vale 41/84, at McLaren Vale, on a very heavy green. A Faull 17/27, R Jacquier 15/24, L Henschke 9/33. Division 2: Port Elliot was defeated in a very close match by Myponga, 55/57. Lynne Trenerry 20/16, L Fox 17/21, Dorothy Price 18/20. Division 3: Port Elliot was defeated by Goolwa 10/29, at Goolwa. Raelene Southern 10/29, Barbara Ellis 15/20. Port Elliot Men's Seafood Day was a resounding success. COVID-19 had an impact on how the day could be organised. The 28 teams were split into 2x14 team sections with one section finishing their first seven ends before the other one. This gave chef Kym McRostie and his catering crew enough time to organise two lunch sittings. This year (with COVID-19 restrictions), Kym and crew provided an individually served luncheon of prawns, fish, calamari, potato bake and two salads, topped off with wine trifle. Darryle Hammit, president of Victor Harbor, thanked the volunteers, the kitchen and bar staff. He said that "in 30 years he had been bowling around Australia, that was the best bowls meal he had ever enjoyed". Overall - Winning team Gary Fox - Goolwa. 2nd placed team David Bennett - Naracoorte. 3rd placed team Lindsay Scaife - Salisbury. Best Section 1 team Harry Phillips - McLaren Vale. Best Section 2 team Greg Giannikos - Two Wells.

