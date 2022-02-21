Great Southern cricketers prepare for finals

news, local-news,

Goolwa has all but assured itself a finals berth after a dominant display on day one against McLaren Districts. Crees sent the Crushers in and it paid off in spades - he led from the front taking 5/20 off 14 overs and McLaren was 80 all out in the 47th over. Goolwa ended the day 2/40 with the experienced pair of Jones and Evans at the crease. McLaren will need an almighty effort to bundle the Pies out and claim victory but if the Crushers can get two quick wickets that might be enough to shake a few feathers. Willunga also had a dominant day in its top of the table clash against Noarlunga and requires a further 41 runs for victory and its 5th consecutive minor premiership. Winning the toss and batting first, Noarlunga never got going as the Demons' attack was at its best, bowling the Shoes out for 79 in the 51st over. Luke Goldner took his season best figures of 6/19 off 17 overs in a relentless spell of swing bowling. Noarlunga fought back well to claim two late wickets that saw Willunga finish the day 3/38. Willunga's captain Luke Harding is 23 not out and proving the key wicket once again. Irrespective of the result Willunga and Noarlunga will finish as the top two sides and will do battle again in the first round of the finals. Port Elliot bounced back from the disappointment of that round to post a competitive 187 in its clash against Encounter Bay. Griffiths (52) was the standout for the Bloods and was well supported by Gordge (45) and Somerfield (35). Unfortunately it's come too late for the Bloods as they sit nine points out of the top four. After Willunga defeated Port Elliot on Sunday, Encounter Bay can't lose its place in the top four but will be keen to bounce back and chase the runs down, to go into the finals series full of momentum. On Sunday, Willunga hosted Port Elliot in their rescheduled round six match. The match was far from a dead rubber, with Port Elliot needed the six points to keep its season alive. However, the Demons proved far too strong, making 4/158 from its 40 overs before bowling the Bloods out for 106, and in doing so knocking the side out of finals contention. Willunga, Noarlunga, Encounter Bay and Goolwa will finish as the top four for season 2021/22, however the final order is very much still in the air and all to be played for this weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/42ae5c34-4347-4fdc-a9f4-eaffd7ea34b9.jpg/r0_204_2258_1480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg