McCracken's pink ball charity day

news, local-news,

The weather man was generous as a sea of pink descended on the Discovery McCracken golf course when the McCracken Golf Club's women golfers recently held their annual Pink Ball Charity Day. Sixty players from McCracken, Links Lady Bay, Stirling, South Lakes, Kooyonga, Willunga and Thaxted Park dressed in pink and set about the challenge of bringing the pink ball back to the 19th. South Coast Realty sponsored the day and provided hampers to the individual winners, who were: Division 1 - Di Starke (McCracken); Division 2 - Sue Telfer (Stirling); and Division 3 - Monica Fulton (McCracken). Munns provided the prizes for the pink ball team winners, who were Heather Allen, Sue Telfer, Angela Trevor and Jill Freer, who travelled from Stirling. Discovery McCracken provided lunch in Baudins Room for the presentations. A hole in one by Di Starke on the 13th hole was also a highlight of the day. Alas, her team lost their pink ball later in the round. Raffles finished the proceedings of the day, which managed to bring the total donation for the Fleurieu Cancer Support Foundation to $1025. The club sends a big thank you to the sponsors, South Coast Realty, Discovery McCracken, Munns and Victor Harbor Ice for a fantastic day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/164a3849-9bea-46c4-8881-5708c3a71b09.jpg/r0_56_266_206_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg