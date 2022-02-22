VIEW Club is looking for members

community,

Victor Harbor VIEW Club is looking for new members who want to make new connections with local women and give back to their community after a difficult two years. VIEW, which stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women, is a network of close to 300 clubs and over 14,000 women throughout Australia. It provides a place for women to connect in the community, enjoy social activities, and develop lasting friendships - all while supporting the work of children's education charity, The Smith Family. Victor Harbor Club president Margaret Watkins said this year was the perfect time to join VIEW after a disrupted two years. "Many of us have missed out on seeing friends and family, and our club has been like a second family for us during these times. I've heard so many beautiful stories of women checking in on each other, even sending gift packs to those in isolation," she said. "Many people have also moved away from the city to the country, and coming to a new place can be isolating - especially given the current circumstances. For those who are new to the area, VIEW provides the perfect place to meet like-minded women, while doing something that makes a difference," she said. VIEW is the largest community sponsor of students on The Smith Family's Learning for Life program, and has supported children and young people in need for over 60 years. Victor Harbor VIEW Club will be hosting and partaking in events to help The Smith Family this year, along with supporting the education of four students through its Learning for Life program. In addition to their ongoing support of The Smith Family, Victor Harbor VIEW Club hosts social events, including Coffee and Chat get-togethers. The next Victor Harbor VIEW Club meeting is at the Middleton Tavern on Tuesday, March 15 at 10.30am for the 11am meeting, followed by lunch and guest speaker. For more information, call Margaret Watkins on 0408 116 739 or visit www.view.org.au.

