New vehicle bought, new drivers sought

A new set of wheels will assist cancer patients who need to travel to Adelaide and Noarlunga for treatment - and the volunteers driving them. The Fleurieu Cancer Support Foundation (FCSF) bought a new seven-seater Kia Carnival for its Hospital Transport Service, which has become an essential community service for locals going through cancer. FCSF runs three vehicles transporting patients to specific hospitals for cancer-related treatments. FCSF secretary Heather Burns said the foundation was now looking for enthusiastic volunteers to add to the pool of drivers. "The Transport Service is part of the FCSF support given to local people and their families living with cancer," she said. Qualifications including a current drivers licence, COVID-19 vaccination certification, and National Police Check are required, along with other criteria. Anyone interested in becoming a driver can call Bevan Daniel on 0447 062 281. Other support groups FCSF has include women's and men's groups, a craft group, and a wig service for women who experience hair loss caused by cancer treatments. Fleurieu Cancer Support Foundation are a local group consisting totally of volunteers and they rely heavily on donations, fundraisers, and support from sponsors. For more information, call Heather on 0416 225 982 or the FCSF office (10am-4pm Monday-Friday) on 8552 9304.

