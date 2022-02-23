Pages Flat Road safety improved with $2m of works

news, local-news,

Pages Flat Road is receiving a facelift to improve safety between Willunga and Myponga, thanks to funding from the Road Safety Program. The federal and state governments have opened their purses to put a total of $500,000 from the funding program towards the works, which already had $1.5 million promised. Safety barriers and audio tactile line marking will be installed along the road, which will also receive surface treatment. Senator for South Australia Andrew McLachlan said many had expressed concerns over the road's condition and he was glad it would be improved through these works. "There have been many serious crashes on Pages Flat Road in recent years and the tragic loss of life and serious injuries must be prevented," he said. "These safety upgrades have been developed with the intent to reduce crashes and in particular, run off crashes, which we know are an issue on this stretch of road. "One crash is too many, which is why it is imperative this investment be rolled out to ensure the road is as safe as possible for all travellers." The total spend on the works is now $2 million, with $1.6 million from the federal government and $400,000 from the state government. "As tourism continues to grow across the Fleurieu Peninsula, it is essential that our governments invest in road infrastructure, and I am very pleased that the federal government is dedicating $1.6 million to this important project," Mr McLachlan said. Works have already begun and are expected to be finished by mid-2022. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said one life lost on the roads is one too man. "We are investing in shovel-ready projects that can get underway quickly, saving lives sooner while supporting local construction jobs, businesses and the economy," he said. "Better road infrastructure will keep motorists and freight moving safely and efficiently, reducing the number of tragedies on our roads and driving our nation's productivity." Federal Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said that the improvements aim to reduce the number of Australians missing around the dinner table due to tragedies on the road. "Fast-tracking road safety upgrades means that commuters, truck drivers and freight operators will be enjoying smoother, safer more efficient journeys into the future," he said. "Delivering these upgrades as soon as possible is crucial to protecting motorists while also boosting our economy on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic." For more information on Road Safety Program, visit www.officeofroadsafety.gov.au/programs/infrastructure-programs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e.balnaves-gale%40fairfaxmedia.c/042af80f-cde6-4e1b-8149-249d263b1b1c.jpg/r8_91_2401_1443_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg