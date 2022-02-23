Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club replace inflatable rescue boat

news, local-news,

Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club is one of almost 20 South Australian community organisations that have been awarded RAA Regional Safety Grants to help them fund critical projects. The Hayborough-based club received $5,000 to repair an old inflatable rescue boat, which is set to improve the safety of many keen beach goers. Club captain William Piper said the funding the club received allowed them to repair an older rescue boat that has been collecting dust over the past couple of years. "The club have two at the moment - the one that we have just got repaired has been sitting at the club for the last four or five years, waiting to be repaired," Mr Piper said. "The rescue boats probably get used at training around three or four times a month, and when people are on patrol." He explained that having operational rescue boats allowed for the club to be prepared for potential situations that occur off-shore. "The boats make a rescue off-shore a lot more efficient, compared to a lifesaver on a board - it is probably around 10 times faster," Mr Piper said. More than 55 applications were received late last year from regional community groups for the annual grants, providing important funding support. RAA Insurance chief executive Tom Griffiths said it can be really difficult for small communities in country areas to raise money for important projects. "We increased our allocation for these grants in recognition of the important role hard working regional community groups play in making their local areas safer," he said. "Fundraising for these important projects can be difficult for small regional communities, and RAA's Regional Safety Grants play an important part in providing much needed funds." Since the grant's inception, RAA has been able to provide more than $480,000 in funding.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/352419e5-74ee-40d9-a799-3569a79ac17d.jpg/r5_40_1994_1164_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg