Discover what's on across the Fleurieu: from Feb 24, 2022

At The Wharf Local food, wine, and live music in Goolwa Fri, Feb 25. Signal Point Lawns, Goolwa, 5pm-8pm. There will be hot food available along with beer, soft drinks, local wine and live music from Matt and the Maniacs. BYO chairs or a blanket to sit on. Food from home is welcome but strictly no BYO alcohol to comply with licensing regulations. Note that COVID-19 arrangements apply. Free entry. Artisan Markets Handmade products for sale Sun, Feb 27. Railway Plaza, Victor Harbor, 9am-4pm. Held as part of the Adelaide Fringe. With more than 70 artisan stalls to discover, the Victor Harbor Artisan Market provides a unique platform for practicing and professional artists and artisans to show, sell and demonstrate their art. Fringe in Victor Fringe performances and activities Sun, Feb 27. Warland Reserve, Victor Harbor, 9am-4pm. Held as part of the Adelaide Fringe. A line up of performances, markets and experiences for the whole family. Join the full day of festivities and family friendly activity including the Adelaide Fringe on Tour artists from 12-2pm. Comedy night Kevin Kropinyeri and Gordon Southern Sun, Feb 27. Victa Cinema, Victor Harbor, 7pm. Join Indigenous comedian Kevin Kropinyeri for an extended set, with UK stand-up comedian Gordon Southern emceeing the night. Abonus evening event for adults following on from the Fringe on Tour event in the day. For more information and tickets, visit https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/adelaide-fringe-comedy-superstars-af2022 Goolwa Market Cittaslow-organised market at the Goolwa Wharf Sun, Feb 27. Jaralde Park, Goolwa Wharf Precinct, 9am-1pm. Quality local produce, fresh fruit and veg, cakes and bread, hot food and coffee, local artisans, and live music. Housing forum Candidates' forum on the Fleurieu housing crisis Wed, Mar 2. Christian Gospel Centre, Victor Harbor, 1pm-3pm. Across the Fleurieu Peninsula, the housing crisis is hitting home. This forum enables state candidates for Finniss to hear about needs for quality housing options and advise the community their solutions to address the housing crisis. RSVP by February 26 on southcoastprogressivewomen@gmail.com or 0414 693 376. Guest speaker Dr Luc Mulimbalimba speaks at Victor Harbor Rotary Wed, Mar 2. Hotel Crown, Victor Harbor. Meeting at 6.30pm. Dr Luc Mulimbalimba, founder of the Mission in Health Care and Development Australian Support Association, will talk about the organisation's work in the Democratic Republic of Congo. RSVP by Monday afternoon, February 28 by emailing apologies@rotaryvictorharbor.org.au. You don't have to be a member to attend. SEND EVENTS Tell us your events Email details to dani.brown@austcommunitymedia.com.au

