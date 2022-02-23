Electric vehicle owners buzzed by 13 new charging point locations in the Fleurieu

news, local-news,

Those who own electric vehicles will feel more connected than ever before, with RAA establishing hundreds of new charging points across South Australia. A total of 13 electric vehicle (EV) charging points will be installed throughout the Fleurieu, with Victor Harbor (four), Yankalilla (three), Goolwa (three), and Strathalbyn (three) being the four locations. In the next two years, with partner Chargefox, RAA will install 536 EV charging points at 140 new locations to create the state's first EV charging network - more than three-quarters of the charge points will be regional. RAA managing director Ian Stone said the statewide charging network was a historical moment in the transition to electric vehicles. "RAA believes EVs are the future of motoring, and our research shows almost 80 per cent of motorists would consider buying an electric vehicle," Mr Stone said. "The maximum distance between charging points will be around 250km - well within the range of a typical EV car battery. "We know that drivers' enthusiasm for EVs is curbed by the availability of charging points, so this new network will go a long way to allaying that range anxiety." Representing more than 780,000 members, RAA president Peter Siebels explained the organisation was well placed to understand drivers' needs, concerns and barriers to the take up of new technologies. "We solved range anxiety issues 120 years ago, and we're looking forward to solving them again now," he said. "We applied for a grant to facilitate the uptake of electric vehicles, promote SA tourism and a reduce greenhouse gases. "RAA's involvement in this project is testament to our commitment to sustainability and the future of our state and we look forward to being involved in more of these initiatives as we move toward our greener future." While there is no official EV charging point register, it is understood that there are around 200 available to the public at present in South Australia. Mr Stone said RAA had already demonstrated its commitment to the future of electric vehicles by opening the first ultra-rapid EV charging points in regional South Australia, in association with Chargefox. "RAA has also added EVs to our vehicle fleet, we recently launched a range of household fast charging EV outlets and established an Electric Vehicle Working Group to engage stakeholders,'' he said. "We know that drivers' enthusiasm for EVs is curbed by the availability of charging points, so this new network will go a long way to allaying that range anxiety."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/26afb246-9f00-4102-b90a-9eb9008a609b.jpg/r1_61_1199_738_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg