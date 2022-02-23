Residents get behind PS Oscar W at rally

news, local-news,

Residents from Goolwa and surrounds came together to voice their concerns over the Goolwa Wharf Precinct plans at a rally on Wednesday afternoon, February 23. Some locals are worried the draft master plan put forward by Alexandrina Council was not adequate and had numerous safety concerns which haven't been addressed. They also fear they are not being heard, despite providing feedback in various forms including deputations and a petition. Founder of the Save Goolwa's Heritage Facebook group Julie Jordan said the rally was called after a council briefing on Monday stated that the PS Oscar W was not related or associated with the assessed heritage significance of the wharf or the wharf shed. "We are concerned about the future of the Oscar W ... that set off real alarm bells," she said. About 200 people attended the rally, where they spoke with mayor Keith Parkes and numerous councillors. "I was heartened that so many people care so deeply," Ms Jordan said. "We wanted to get an update so the community felt better informed, but I don't know if we came away feeling that at all." She said the community deserved to be consulted and listened to regarding the plan and the future of the facilities on and around Goolwa Wharf, and they were determined to have a democratic process. "We made it very clear that we'll be following closely and it will influence people's votes at the end of the year (in the council election)," she said.

