City of Victor Harbor appoints familiar face to deliver stage four of upgrade

The City of Victor Harbor has announce that South Australian company, Outside Ideas, will deliver stage four of the Victor Harbor Mainstreet Precinct Upgrade. Outside Ideas was previously contracted to deliver stage one and stage two of the Mainstreet Precinct Upgrade, completed in 2016 and 2019 respectively. The commercial landscaping and civil engineering firm has a portfolio that encompasses a number of high-profile projects from across South Australia. Stage four of the transformation will complement the modern streetscape designs from the first three stages. The project will focus on improved pedestrian usability, street greening, inclusion of public art, and enhancing the area's overall appearance to showcase its offering to locals and visitors. Mayor Dr Moira Jenkins explained stage four of the upgrade is set to transform how Victor Harbor's town centre is perceived and enjoyed by the wider community. "The project area includes the busy southern end of Ocean Street, which is often described as our tourist hub and the beating heart of our town centre," Dr Jenkins said. "The new streetscape design will create an inviting atmosphere for the community to gather, dine and be entertained. "Outside Ideas has already been extensively involved in the revitalisation of our town centre and Council is pleased to be working alongside their experienced and highly applauded team again." Outside Ideas director Aaron Superina said the team is overjoyed to be continuing the revitalisation of Victor Harbor's Mainstreet Precinct. "Victor Harbor is a place that so many South Australians feel a personal connection to, so we are thrilled to be a part of this next stage and bring one of the busiest areas in the town to life," he said. Last year, it was announced that stage four of the upgrade will be co-funded by the South Australian Government's Local Government Infrastructure Partnership Program. Early works are expected to begin in March and full construction in May this year. For more information about the project, visit www.victor.sa.gov.au/mainstreet

