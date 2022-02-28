news, local-news,

A young Fleurieu Peninsula man has sadly died after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree at Echunga on Sunday morning, February 27. Emergency services raced to the scene on Battunga Road, near Scottsburn Road, about 6.50am after receiving reports of a Nissan Patrol colliding with a tree. Sadly, the 19-year-old Inman Valley man behind the wheel passed away at the scene of the crash. He was the only person in the four-wheel-drive at the time. His death is the 11th life lost on the state's roads, compared with 16 at the same time in 2021. Battunga Road was closed for several hours as Major Crash Investigators examined the scene and debris was cleared.

