Myponga Reservoir to benefit from $3m upgrades

The State Government has promised continued investment in South Australia's vibrant reservoirs through its plan to increase access, improve the visitor experience and boost local economies. Myponga Reservoir will be one of the many locations to benefit from upgrades, with $3 million to be spent on the popular Fleurieu tourist attraction. The funds will go towards building a boardwalk and trails around the reservoir's new water bird conservation zone. Funding will also expand access to more parts of the reservoir, create additional entry points to strengthen links to the town and explore commissioning an art piece for the dam wall. Premier Steven Marshall said the 'Opening up our Reservoirs' program has been a massive success, with countless people travelling from far and wide to view some of the state's reservoirs. "Opening up South Australia's reservoirs has been incredibly popular with more than 400,000 people visiting these sites since we opened our first reservoir at Myponga in 2019," Mr Marshall said. Minister for Environment and Water David Speirs explained that for too long South Australia's reservoirs had been locked away. If the State Government is re-elected, Mr Speirs said investment will continue at the state's many reservoirs, creating a number of create tourism offerings. "We will create iconic tourist offerings and beautify existing infrastructure - increasing visitor numbers and further making our reservoirs must-visit destinations across the state," he said. Myponga has been one of the many towns that has experienced increases in visitation, with countless happy tourists making the trek south to get a glimpse of the town's reservoir. Mr Speirs said towns, such as Myponga, have transformed massively over the past two years, with many of them now becoming "drive to places", instead of "drive-through places". "We have seen many of the towns where we have opened up reservoirs transform from drive-through places to drive to places and the increase in activity has provided significant economic and social benefits to these regions," Mr Speirs said. Myponga, Mount Bold, Happy Valley, Hope Valley and Beetaloo reservoirs will all benefit from the upgrades. Bundaleer, Happy Valley, Myponga, South Para and Warren reservoir reserves are open for fishing, kayaking, walking, and cycling. Beetaloo Reservoir Reserve is open for fishing and picnicking. Hope Valley, Mount Bold, Little Para and Barossa reservoir reserves are open for land-based activities including walking, running, and picnicking.

