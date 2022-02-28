Shed containing hay bales, tractor goes up in flames

news, local-news,

A large shed containing hay and a tractor has gone up in flames at Ashbourne over the weekend. Country Fire Service (CFS) and Forestry SA crews were called to the hay shed fire on Bull Creek Road at 11.30am on Saturday, February 26. A CFS spokeswoman said about 40 volunteer firefighters attended the the 15-metre x 50-metre four-bay shed and used compressed air foam firefighting appliances to contain the fire. Heavy machinery soon arrived to help break up the hay and remove it from the shed to be spread out and wet down with foam solution and water. Inside the shed were 22 round bales of hay and a tractor, which were destroyed by the inferno, in an estimated loss of about $150,000. The fire cause a lot of smoke in the area around Ashbourne and Cox Scrub, and at the time people were urged to avoid the area if possible. The spokeswoman said crews worked in the area into the evening, and on Sunday and Monday were still pulling apart the hay and extinguishing the fire, while also monitoring the situation for hotspots or flare-ups. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CPZuwK23BkQZpzJQJygUxN/0a822ffb-8bec-4060-aa97-d75992741aee.jpg/r1_3_1196_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg