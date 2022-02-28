Sports snaps from across the Fleurieu: Feb 26, 2022 | PHOTOS

news, local-news,

Each Saturday, The Times attends sporting matches across the Fleurieu Peninsula to show off the talents of players in a range of sports. The Times' photographer Jesse Ehlers was at tennis, bowls and cricket on Saturday, February 26 to capture some of the action. Photos taken by The Times are available for purchase by calling 8552 1488 or emailing victortimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au Unfortunately we can't attend every game played across the region, but we happily accept any submitted photos which could be included in our weekly sporting gallery. To submit your photo, email it to victortimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au with 'Sport gallery' in the subject. Please include details of the photo's contents - who is in the photo and who they play for, which grade/division, and where and when it was taken.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/f84ba521-d1f1-4910-9552-81a6ea29ab0f.jpg/r0_87_1913_1168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg