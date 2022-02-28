Mawson candidates have their say on region's biggest health issues

news, local-news,

With the 2022 state election fast approaching, South Australians will have a strong say on the state's future come March 19. This week, current candidates for Mawson have their say on the region's biggest health issues. Leon Bignell - Labor Party We will scrap Steven Marshall's $662 million city basketball stadium and pump that money into health including more than $100 million for country health. We have committed $10 million to upgrade the Kangaroo Island hospital and $6.1 million to boost ambulance coverage on the Fleurieu Peninsula with 24 additional paramedics. Labor will boost health and ambulance care in country SA, which includes adding an additional two 24/7 emergency ambulance crews on the Fleurieu to reduce delays and to help fix ramping. Those extra crews will be at Victor Harbor and Goolwa, which will take stress off Yankalilla and other stations where paid staff and volunteers do an amazing job in stressful and frustrating circumstances because of the poor resourcing under the Marshall Government. An elected Labor Government will; invest $62 million to recruit a 100-strong team of additional doctors during the next four years, establish 300 more hospital beds during the next five years, and establish 98 extra mental health beds. Jason Garrood - Greens Party The Greens will raise $6.9 billion over the next four years by making big banks, developers and mining corporations pay their fair share in state-based taxes. This means we will be able to properly fund healthcare in our state, recruit and pay more health practitioners, and invest in the health of our community. We want to work together with workers, unions, and SA Health to bring qualified health professionals back into the workforce by offering better conditions, hours, culture and pay. The Greens would also work on retention strategies and address the concerns that have been raised by health practitioners, and invest in the training and retention of more health professionals. The party wants to significantly increase funding for public mental-health services, including public hospital inpatient services, community-based outpatient and outreach services, and case managers, especially for patients with acute and pervasive mental-health conditions, including distinctive separate pathways for mental health patients to access emergency care where possible. Steven Campbell - Animal Justice Party As a result of the pandemic, a light has been shone on both health care and aged care. The Animal Justice Party believes in affordable healthcare, and I will work with the government of the day to ensure that the needs of the community are met. Mental health is also a big challenge across our community. The party believes that animals can play a huge part in people's mental health, with pets proven to be crucial to wellbeing. When elected to the Upper House, our lead candidate, Louise Pfeiffer, will introduce a bill to ensure that people on lower incomes can access subsidised vet care. This would be the first policy of its kind in Australia. To ensure sufficient doctors, nurses and aged care staff are working in the regions, I am in favour of offering incentives to meet the medical needs of the community. If governments can provide millions of dollars to Harvey Norman, then surely we should be able to adequately fund healthcare to those of us not living in the big cities. Amy Williams - Liberal Party We need to ensure that all health services and specialist services in our region are as accessible as possible. Mental health services are a key component, encompassing preventative services and recovery. Attracting and retaining rural doctors and health professionals to regions is also of critical importance. Working as a rural GP or health professional needs to be an attractive option which is well promoted. The Marshall Liberal Government is investing a record $7.4 billion in health in 2021/22 - including to recover capacity lost under the previous government's unpopular Transforming Health strategy. The Southern Fleurieu Health Service is undergoing more than $15 million in upgrades to its emergency department and renal dialysis unit. The Southern Fleurieu Health Service plays a critical role in treating patients in an emergency, reducing the need for transfers to major metropolitan hospitals. Eleven nurses have commenced at the South Coast District Hospital this year and last week a new trainee paramedic was welcomed to the area.

