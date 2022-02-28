A full day for the Victor Harbor Yacht Club

news, local-news,

At total of 15 boats were out on the water for some good sailing at the Victor Harbor Yacht Club on Saturday, February 19. Not only did the club have fun and competitive racing, the morning saw several of the school team sailors out in the Pacer fleet having a great time. Ian Porteous, the Discover Sailing Director, ran a re-accreditation course and enlisted the kids to help out. As usual, the team sailors wished that they could stay out longer. The breeze picked up a bit for the afternoon racing. Division 2 saw John Bracken on his Sabre 'Wildflower' win the first race, followed by two Lasers; Simon Porteous on 'Infinite Improbability Drive' and Bodhi Porteous (15) on 'The Speed Of Light'. Visiting 12-year-old Lucas, from the Goolwa Aquatic Club, took out an O'pen Skiff (O'pen Bic) and did well to finish one race, a long sail for such a small boat. In the second mono race, John Bracken slipped down to third place, Simon Porteous stayed in second and Bodhi Porteous shot up to first, putting the 15-year-old in first place overall in the Handicap Series. In the cats' racing, vice-commodore Craig and Leanne Pearsons, on their Stingray 'Pure N Cynical', came third in the first race. Rob Martin and Colin Grundy, on their Nacra 5.8 'Waitpinga' just came second and Paul Hawkins and Simon Meathrel, on their Yvonne 'Secret Men's Business', won the race. However, in the second cat race, Paul Hawkins and Simon Meathral went down to third place. Mick McGuire on 'The Fat Controller' AClass moved up from sixth to second and Craig and Leanne Pearsons came first. Rob Martin and Colin Grundy managed to still get sixth place in the second race even though they broke their tiller extension and capsized part way through. After the sailing, the Victor Harbor Yacht Club hosted a meal and had over 40 people attend. The excellent food and good company meant the evening was a success, an all round great day for the club. To get involved in social events or join the Victor Harbor Yacht Club, contact the club on 8552 4837 or visit their website vhyc.com.au.

