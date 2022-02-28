Goolwa Aquatic Club Sailing hold last championship round of summer season

news, local-news,

Goolwa Aquatic Club Sailing held their last championship round of the summer season on Sunday. Around an hour before the scheduled race start, there was just the lightest of breezes, putting the day's sailing in doubt, but the south-south-westerly lifted to 13 to 15 knots just in time. The fleet of 13 boats was comprised of largely Sabres, with a Finn, a Tasar, a club Pacer, and an OK dinghy being trialed by Ben Kelsey. Just the one Windsurfer made it out on the day. Race one saw the mixed fleet stretch out largely in accordance with the relative speeds of the classes represented. Peg and Bryan took the lead in the Tasar, ahead of Bruce Konings in the Finn, and James Veale and Rob Gale in the square top Sabres. Ben Kelsey was still finding his touch in the OK dinghy, and found himself back with the fastest standard Sabres of John Gratton and Dave Steele, who were having a great battle at the head of the Sabre fleet. On yardstick corrected time, John Gratton took the first race, ahead of Dave Steele and Rob Gale. The breeze eased a little ahead of race two. Dave Steele and Peter de Vries attempted a pin end port tack start, which was spotted and promptly shut down by John Gratton. Again, it was the Tasar and the Finn off to the front of the fleet and first and second past the post, but Ben Kelsey evidently now had things sorted in the OK and claimed third place. John Gratton was again the one to beat in the standard Sabres. This time it was Ron Rickards representing the biggest challenge as he blew past Dave Steele in the penultimate leg. Aleida Steele and Derek Maxted had a very close finish as they tackled the shifty conditions in front of the clubhouse; Derek just coming out ahead. Yardstick placings were Rob Gale ahead of John Gratton and Ben Kelsey. The third race saw the breeze falter to around 10 knots, and Bruce Konings in the powerful Finn took full advantage, finishing a good half a minute clear of Peg and Bryan in the Tasar. Ben Kelsey finished around half a minute further back, clearly enjoying the experience of the OK. Rob and James in the square top Sabres placed fourth and fifth ahead of John Gratton in sixth. Ron Rickards continued his form of the second part of race two in the light conditions, drawing away from the rest of the Sabre fleet and making gains on John. Peter de Vries also had a great race, pressuring Dave Steele for the first couple of legs and finishing almost a minute clear of Derek and Aleida in the remaining Sabres. The only juniors on the water were Mitch Kelsey and Sam O'Flaherty in the Pacer, and Jake Steele on the Windsurfer LT, finishing toward the back of the senior fleet but not by much, on a very competitive day. Overall for the day, Rob Gale took the day on yardstick corrected time ahead of John Gratton and James Veale. On handicap, Bryan Lindsay and Peg Offler in the Tasar won from James Veale and Derek Maxted. Racing continues next Sunday, March 6, with the final summer season round and presentations on March 27.

