Goolwa finishes top of tennis table ahead of finals

Goolwa has finished minor premiers in Great Southern tennis after convincingly beating Inman Valley at Inman Valley, while Port Elliot secured the last finals spot by comfortably beating Victor Harbor. In wrapping up the minor the round, Goolwa defeated Inman by five rubbers to one, winning the crucial doubles in super tie-breaks and then powering through the singles. Mike Howard for Goolwa was inspirational while Inman's best player was Dylan Wilson, who scored his team's only win. Myponga-Sellicks suffered a surprise four rubbers to two loss to Back Valley, with the Valley's men of Ryan Pearsons, Craig Littlely and Jamie Davis all contributing strongly. Myponga-Sellicks' Amy Veron had a great win against Tanya Crompton but the Valleys have missed the finals for season 2021-22. Finals-bound Port Elliot made short work of anointed wooden spooner Victor Harbor, winning five rubbers to one. Port Elliot's Scott McPhee played well while Victor's lone hand was courtesy of Darryl Pearce making a rare appearance but still showing his tennis smarts. Week one of the finals has two finals: a qualifying final that has the winner advance to the grand final and an elimination final to see who survives to move on to week two. Elimination final - Myponga-Sellicks v Port Elliot. This will be a close matchup with Myponga-Sellicks having the superior record in their three meetings this season, but their last meeting was decided on games only. Myponga-Sellicks' men, regardless of the choice of Ben Schmidt, Craig McCallum or Jack Pacitti, will have the edge over their opponents and Elliot's Scott McPhee will need to continue his great form from last week. Port Elliot will rely heavily on its ladies of Julianne Lowrey and Kathryn Witcombe to clean sweep their matches to have any hope. The side hasn't lost a doubles against the Myponga-Sellicks women of Amy Veron and Kellie Galbraith but did concede a set in the round five match up and in round 10 lost both the singles at the Myponga venue, where this match is being played. Should both teams be at full strength a lot has to go right for Port Elliot, with a touch of luck thrown in for them to win, but the home court's advantage and statistics say Myponga-Sellicks should win this match comfortably. Qualifying final - Goolwa v Inman Valley. Was last week's match the real deal or were Inman Valley playing ducks and drakes, keeping something in reserve for this week? The result now has Goolwa with the top spot advantages of playing at home this week and guaranteed wins in the event of a heat or wash outs in the minor finals. After last week's showing Goolwa is the clear favourite for the flag and this week it could be even stronger should Paul Roberts front up to share the load with Travis Roach and Mike Howard. Inman shouldn't be discouraged by last week's result as several scores showed it is eye-balling Goolwa. Inman's ladies of Bree Leibhardt and Ella Watters in the doubles improved their standing against Claire Pickering and Amy Jones from their first encounter and will look to go one better. Goolwa, should it play three men, could possibly go with Roberts and Roach in the doubles, a combination Inman's Wilson and Dave Giltinan haven't played against. Goolwa may go also with Roberts at one in the singles with Roach playing the double only to give Inman's Wilson a new and unfamiliar opponent, but Wilson will thrive on the challenge should it occur. This will be another cracking game with the intensity going up a notch and it will be a case of which players can embrace the big moments best of which Goolwa's experience will see them prevail this time.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/e128141b-2bf0-4add-ac78-53e48ebff9b5.jpg/r0_16_3266_1861_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg