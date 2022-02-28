New receptions on the Fleurieu in 2022 | PHOTOS

news, local-news,

Hundreds of new faces are being seen at schools across the Fleurieu Peninsula as the reception classes of 2022 are welcomed with open arms. With uniforms on and lunchboxes packed, reception students have ventured into schooling life with earnest. The Times is celebrating this milestone in their life with a feature of photos of the new students. Photos are being published in the March 3 editions of The Times - make sure you pick up your copy as soon as it is on shelves!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/c420a9b9-a6c4-4d5d-8bce-4b97dfb1858c.jpg/r3_579_5665_3778_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg