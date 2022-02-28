Latest reports from around the Great Southern bowling greens

news, local-news,

Saturday's Open Gender pennant home and away matches have been completed since 9 th October, 2021 with 18 rounds of intense competition. Division One team Strathalbyn after a very slow start to the season, lying seventh at the halfway point have come home strongly to finish in the final four and an opportunity to play in the knockout semi-final. The Red Whites needed to win all three rinks last Saturday to give themselves a chance to play in the finals, subject to other results, which fortunately went in their favour. McLaren Vale secured top spot and a home semi-final when they easily accounted for Goolwa Black. Willunga had a chance to secure a top spot, but unfortunately drew with Port Elliot and finish the season in second place. Division One semi-finals will be played at McLaren Vale this Saturday with the host club taking on Willunga, while Goolwa Black with be up against the fast-finishing Strathalbyn. Top team Clarendon will host the Division Two semi-finals against Willunga while in the other semi, Victor Harbor Blue is up against Goolwa. Division Three semi-finals will be played at Goolwa with the home side playing McLaren Vale Gold, while Aldinga Bay take on Encounter Bay. Division Four qualifying final will be played at Goolwa with the home side against Clarendon, whilst the elimination final between Victor Harbor and Encounter Bay will be played at McLaren Vale. Division Five semi-finals will be played at Encounter Bay, with the home side against Goolwa and Victor Harbor play Clarendon. In Division Six the semi-finals will be played at Goolwa with Goolwa Black playing Milang Blue and Encounter Bay play Aldinga Blue. The Women's Pennant semi-finals were played last Thursday. Division One Goolwa Black defeated Victor Harbor, McLaren Vale defeated Port Elliot. This Thursday the preliminary final will be played at Yankalilla with Victor Harbor up against McLaren Vale. Division Two preliminary final with be Port Elliot verses Milang, while in Division Three Langhorne Creek play Clarendon. These games will all be played at Yankalilla. The next round of the GSBA club Champion of Champions were played last Sunday at Yankalilla. The format for the day was 2 bowl Triples with the best from the 13 GSBA clubs against each other, the Grand Final to be played at Victor Harbor on Sunday 27 th March. Results for both Women's and Men's knockout rounds were: Women's Round One: Clarendon defeated Victor Harbor Encounter Bay defeated Strathalbyn Goolwa defeated Port Elliot McLaren Vale defeated Myponga Langhorne Creek defeated Willunga Women's Round Two: Clarendon defeated Milang Encounter Bay defeated Yankalilla Goolwa defeated McLaren Vale Aldinga Bay defeated Langhorne Creek Women's Semi-finals: Clarendon defeated Encounter Bay Goolwa defeated Aldinga Bay Men's Round One: Clarendon defeated Victor Harbor Aldinga Bay defeated Milang Goolwa defeated Strathalbyn Willunga defeated Port Elliot Men's Round Two: Clarendon defeated McLaren Vale Myponga defeated Aldinga Bay Goolwa defeated Yankalilla Willunga defeated Encounter Bay Men's Semi-final: Clarendon defeated Myponga Goolwa defeated Willunga This coming Sunday, March 6, the Women's and Men's Pairs will be played at McLaren Vale. Discovery Hotel Parks - McCracken , was a cosponsor of the South Coast Realty 1000 with the Office Shop. Stuart Riddle from McCracken presented the prizes. Division 1 winners - The 3 Bee's, Barry Hamilton, Jan Bakker and Bruce Williams. Second - Bob's Bozos - Bob Siostrum, Gary Elks and Greg Davis. Third - Chalkies , Barry and Glenda Niven and Peter Bevan. Division 2 - Encounter Bay Trio - Barry Clarke, Paul Sunman and Marg Mayfield. Second - Brothers in Arms, John Harrigan, Peter Redden and Tom Hugo. Third - The Kelpies, Ian Templeton, John Cunningham and Anne Pearl. Men's Monthly Triples was sponsored by Beamont Tiles and the winners were Chris Price, Jan Bakker and Wally Humphrys. Second - Brian Mundy, Ian Dix and Andy Lee. Third - Ian Templeton, Clint Doney and Damian Bourne. Bay 3's winners - Roger Hutchinson, John Guy and Alan Pearce. Second - Barry Howard, David Furner and Brian Chigwidden. Sponsor was Simplicity Funerals. Saturday Social sponsor was My Hearing - winners - Randall Rabone, Dion Millard and Tom Hugo. Runners-up - Jean Jackson, Peter Maunder and Ross Lane. Night Owls is sponsored each week by the R.A.A. In Division 1, Night on the Green defeated Window Wizards, E. B. were too good for Triple S. Unbiased Legends defeated Merv's Angels and Scotch on the Rocks defeated Top Dogs. Night on the Green are top. Division 2 - Good Guys defeated Hi Five, Bay Bad Boys defeated Owlpacas and Incredibowls and Phil's Phillies both won. Good Guys are top. In Division 3, Top Deck defeated Great Bowls of Fire, Red Club Boyz, Purple Wine Owls and Patriots all won. The Red Club Boyz are top. The club champions for 2021-22 have been decided. Both the ladies' and men's finals were closely fought and most entertaining. In the ladies, at 22-21, Jenny Todd held match with 4 shots, but, with her last bowl, Sandy Nash took the jack back for a maximum four shots and the game. In the men's final, Fred Kelly had a good lead at 24-19, but Graham Wilson fought back to tie the match at 24-all. Fred then produced brilliant bowls just in front and just behind the jack and Graham was unable to move them. Congratulations to Sandy and Fred for becoming club champions this season. In the 100-up final, Lyn Thatcher finished strongly to defeat Ken Waller with both players producing some excellent bowls throughout the match. Amazingly, there was only one 3-game winner at Tuesday's pairs, sponsored by Victor Steel and Engineering, and it was the combination of Reata Winn-Tapscott and Dale Speck!! Second place went to Kathy Hallion and Ken Mableson, with Fred Kelly and Ray Hammat coming through in third place. In Night Owls, it was the 'Cycologists' coming out on top, just a few shots ahead of 'Corona 21' with 'Rolling Bones' finishing third. The finals of the Ladies Pennant began on Thursday with Div 1 travelling to Goolwa. Two rinks were extremely close with Bronwen Mullen in a draw and Lyn Thatcher down by one, but Shirley's rink were beaten by a better combination. Victor now moves on to the preliminary final against McLaren Vale. Players in the Bridgestone Super Triples were adorned in pink to support Cancer Awareness week. The winners of the day, sponsored by Specsavers Audiology, were Ken Waller, John Brown and Bob Vowles two points ahead of Dennis Williams, Peter Downes and Brendan Hehir. In third place were Stuart Taylor, Jack Conley and Gilly Dellaert, while WOL were Nik Pippos, Max Davies and Eric Secomb. In the last round of Pennant matches on Saturday, Victor finished strongly with 5 wins and a draw, and only one loss. Div 1 played Goolwa White at home and had a big 57 shot win due to outstanding 29 shot wins to both Ken Waller and Ken Mableson, together with a narrow 1 shot loss to Nik Pippos. Div 2 Blue were at home to top team Clarendon and went down by 9 shots with only Frank Petretti on the winners list. Div 2 White travelled to Langhorne Creek and finished up 9 shots with good wins to Mick Hallion and Chris Etherton. Div 3 were away to McLaren Vale and all 3 rinks produced excellent wins and 12 points. Similarly, Div 4 were away to Strathalbyn and also had all rinks up including a big win to Craig Jacobs. Yet again, Div 5 were at PE and scored wins in all 3 rinks and a valuable 12 points. Finally, in the match of the day Div 6 had an exciting draw with Ray Watson up 1 shot and Eileen Wreford down 1 shot to finish in a draw. Coming into the finals, Victor has 3 teams in contention -Div 2 Blue, Div 4 and Div 5. We wish them well in the coming weeks. SATURDAY PENNANTS Division 1: Port Elliot drew with Willunga 53/53 in an exciting match played at home. Ian McLeod 17/22, Phil Hollow 14/19, Chris Monk 22/12. Division 2: Played away and defeated by Willunga 32/70. Rosie Jacquier 11/21, Ern Taylor 15/28, Jim Scholfield 17/21. Division 3: Played at Yankalilla, Port Elliot won 57/56. Bob Henry 32/12, Barry Trowbridge 13/24, Anthea Faull 12/20. Division 4: Port Elliot defeated Yankalilla at home 62/53. Mike McBride 20/19, Lorraine Fox 27/11, Neville Thomas 15/23. Division 5: Port Elliot was defeated by Victor Harbor at home, 44/64. Dianne Thomas 18/22, Dorothy Price 16/17, Tony Gunnel 10/25. WEDNESDAY MORNING SUPA PAIRS 9/2/22 Overall winners Bill May/Alan Desfontaine. Overall runners up Ian Sellars/Bill Nash. First game winners Vic Lewicki/John Williams. Second game winners Royce Munn/Jack Conley. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON SUPA PAIRS 9/2/22 Overall winners Mike Wenman/Dennis Wright. Overall runners up Purvis/Gebert. First game winners Chigwidden/Hissy. Second game winners Hancock/Hammat. Division 1 ladies had a loss in the semi final held at Goolwa on Thursday, February 24 by only 2 points, against mclaren vale in a tightly contested match. Division 2 ladies had a win and go on to play at Yankalilla in the preliminary final on Thursday, March 3. Friday night teas are available at the club from 5.30pm. Please ring and leave your name and phone number if you wish to attend.

