Victor Harbor boxer named state's most consistent and courageous

Fred Zziwa continues picking up accolades, and his latest is from Boxing South Australia. The Victor Harbor Boxing Club athlete received Boxing SA's most consistent and courageous boxer of the year award for 2021 at the award presentation night over the summer break. Boxing SA's first tournament for 2022 was held at Aldinga Payinthi College on Saturday night, February 26. Zziwa was set to take on an opponent from interstate, but unfortunately the opponent had to withdraw. Zziwa is Melbourne-bound in March for his next match.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/2f6fefc8-4e14-4933-a890-6d0ece8d4ada_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1172_2130_2375_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg