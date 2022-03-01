news, local-news,

Willunga claimed its fifth consecutive Great Southern Cricket Association (GSCA) minor premiership after a three-wicket win over Noarlunga on the weekend. Brontstein and Jackson led the way for the Shoes, but it wasn't enough as Willunga passed the total in the 41st over. Goolwa made light work of McLaren Districts and jumped the Bays to finish 3rd on the ladder after a comfortable seven-wicket win. Port Elliot finished its season on a high with a 59-run win over Encounter Bay, but it will be the Bays in finals. The finals kick off this weekend and I wish all sides the best of luck. In the A grade, Willunga plays Noarlunga in the semi final, with the winner going through to the grand final. The loser does battle in the preliminary final next week. Willunga and Noarlunga have been the two best sides in the A grade this year and rightly deserve their crack at the grand final. Willunga captain Luke Harding leads the association in runs this season with 418 runs at an average of 41.8 and will be the key wicket for the Shoes. For Willunga, Jason Scarff lifts another gear this time of year so he will be the prized scalp for the Demons. Willunga will look to the experience of Mcivor, Roberts and Goldner with the ball, however Bullard and Burgess will be looking to counter the Demons' attack. This will be a fascinating contest and well worth the price of admission as some of the GSCA's best do battle at Port Elliot. Goolwa hosts Encounter Bay in the do-or-die clash at Noarlunga. Goolwa's captain Jayden Crees was the A grade leading wicket taker with 31 wickets at 8.90. Goolwa boasts a deep bowling attack with Jones, Lawrence and Evans not making things any easier for the Bays' batsmen. Encounter Bay will look for a strong start from Burns and Marks, giving Hoffman, Bailey and Lintern a chance to bat deep. These two sides have developed a strong rivalry in recent years and this will no doubt be another tight contest. In the B grade, Aldinga and Myponga get the week off as the top two sides. Semi final one sees Mount Compass host Noarlunga at Burgess Oval, while in semi final two Yankalilla does battle against Willunga, with the winners progressing through to next week's prelim finals. In the C1s Yankalilla plays Willunga with the winner getting the week off. In the knockout semi it's Myponga vs Goolwa at Willunga. In the C2s Mount Compass hosts McLaren Districts and Willunga hosts Encounter Bay.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/1cd846f0-fd20-485b-b559-633f9328fd9f.jpg/r0_144_1954_1248_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg