Council addresses all levels of government about affordable housing in Victor Harbor

Housing affordability is an issue affecting many on the Fleurieu Peninsula, and plenty of people want to change that. As reported in The Times last week, the Fleurieu has experienced the biggest regional price changes in South Australia in the 12 months to November last year, according to CoreLogic's Best of the Best 2021 report. While price increases are a positive for those trying to sell or lease their properties, it puts those trying to buy or rent in a tricky situation, as homes become less affordable and they become more at risk of homelessness. On Monday night, the City of Victor Harbor decided it would explore what it could do to help locals seeking affordable housing. Councillor Nick Hayles asked what the council could do to alleviate the challenges facing the community regarding housing affordability. He also put forward a motion for the council chief executive officer to write to both local state and federal MPs and candidates regarding affordable housing, to ask what they and their level of government are doing and plan to do, and to seek support in any actions to address the matter. The motion was approved. "Anyone who has followed the local property market in the past few years would understand the huge upwards spike in demand across the market," he said. "This has been the result in large part of people seeking the awesome lifestyle that Victor Harbor has to offer, especially since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that has encouraged people to seek a life outside of capital cities." He noted The Times' story which highlighted rising property prices, and said housing affordability was an issue also raised in the recent Victor Harbor Business Survey as a significant constraint to local businesses finding new employees. "While this is great if you own property, for those who don't it has pushed many people into situations they didn't see coming," Mr Hayles said. "Families with both parents working decent jobs are struggling to find rentals, because sometimes they are competing against 40 other applicants for one of the five appropriate houses on the market at any given time." Local couple Nick and Mikayla McKenzie said it was hard to make life plans with what the current housing market looks like. "As a young couple we're looking to buy or build a house in the coming years to start a family in," they said. "However, it was already hard enough to save for a deposit without the market the way it is. "And with rentals being so insecure, it all comes together to make planning for the future really hard." Fellow resident Bailey Hames works in the disability field and said affordability had reached crisis point. "One of the biggest issues facing my clients is the ability to find appropriately priced housing," he said. "It's a problem that's always been there but in the past few years it's become disastrous." Over the past six months, Goolwa-based Junction Australia has worked closely with 224 people - 98 men and 126 women - through its homelessness services across the Fleurieu. Junction chief executive officer Maria Palumbo said around two thirds of those were in crisis situations - most already rough sleeping. "The situation is certainly getting worse," Ms Palumbo said. "We are seeing more families who are now homeless - single parents often with two or three children living in caravans and even cars." Ms Palumbo said the key barriers were both affordability and accessibility. "Because of the increase in the price of property, many owners are taking the opportunity to sell their homes or raise rents," she said. "This means a lot of people who have previously had long term, stable housing haven't had leases renewed and there is literally nowhere for them to go. "Even if you have the money, finding a property to rent in the region can be extremely tough. "We've seen some people offer a year's rent in advance and still get knocked back. So if you are on a fixed income with a family, it makes it virtually impossible." Ms Palumbo said addressing housing affordability, including incentives for private investors and developers to create build-to-rent housing was critical. Cr Hayles said that while a council could only do so much in such a big area, it should still push to make a difference where it could. This included using land to encourage "build-to-rent" developments intended to help the labour market, and pushing for urban infill and higher-density living in and around the town centre. "While these developments aren't what some dream of, for many young professionals it is exactly what they want," he said. "It can also have the flow on effect of activating the town centre area by putting many more residents within walking distance." "The fact is that supply has failed to meet the demand in our community when it comes to housing, placing strain on those who want to live here or keep living here in many cases."

