Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. 3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR If luxurious low-maintenance living and stunning golf course views appeal to you, then this magnificent home could be what you have been searching for. Located by the 16th tee on the picturesque Victor Harbor Golf Course, this home sets the standard for an enviable lifestyle. Quality timber floating floors welcome you into the inviting hallway and continue throughout the home. The open plan kitchen/living/dining room is simply magnificent - with views of the golf course. The chef's kitchen and adjoining butler's pantry will be sure to impress with an island bench with breakfast bar, Blanco oven and induction cooktop, Liebherr wine fridge and Caesarstone benchtops. The living room has glass sliding doors out to the all-weather alfresco. The master bedroom features an ensuite, a walk-in robe and views of the golf course. Another feature is the double garage with easy to clean NuLook epoxy floors, an automatic panel-lift door and a rear manual roller door. Direct easy access to the golf course is provided via a private gate at the rear of the property. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

