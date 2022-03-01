Refugee groups hears from Libby

community,

At its recent meeting, the Victor Harbor Refugee Support Group welcomed Libby Hogarth to speak about her work with refugees in Adelaide. Libby is the director and principal of Australian Migration Options, based in Salisbury SA. Australian Migration Options provides ethical and professional advice, training, advocacy and assistance in the areas of migration and refugee law. She has worked in this field for 30 years and contributes to community support for asylum seekers and refugees. Libby spoke of the difficulty in procuring visas for refugees, and some have been living in limbo for up to 10 years, with no likelihood of permanency being granted. Many have lost hope because they came to Australia by boat, as that was their only chance of escaping persecution and death. The fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban and current arrivals of refugees have resulted in Australian Migration Options assisting 14 of the 2000 judges who have fled since they arrived in Australia; many of them fled with nothing but the clothes they had on. However, not one humanitarian visa has been granted since Australia left Afghanistan last year. There are many tragic stories, and advocates have appealed for an extra 20,000 refugees to be granted permission to live in Australia. Many Iranian Christians have been shown to be genuine refugees but are still rejected by the government. The backlog for Safe Haven Protection Visas is enormous and is the main difficulty at this time. Although the Victor Harbor Refugee Support Group has only been functioning for less than a year, the group has been able to give practical support to newly arrived refugees in Adelaide. The group gave Libby another renovated iPad for refugee students, and more are being renovated. Help can also be given by advocating for refugees, and it is hoped refugees living in Salisbury can soon visit the Fleurieu.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/17568c78-4402-4868-9c64-7db3bf0f8e2f.png/r0_57_200_170_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Refugee groups hears from Libby