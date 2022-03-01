Space journey set to inspire women

community,

Defence and space industry worker Dr Sarah Canard is set to inspire those who attend the Zonta Club of Fleurieu Peninsula's International Women's Day event. The event in Victor Harbor recognises women in technology, and the senior engineer and project manager who has more than a decade of experience working for Nova Systems is the perfect guest speaker for the day. Dr Canard is currently the deputy industry director for the SmartSat CRC and project director for Australian Remote Operations for Space and Earth. She will speak about her journey including her roles and her passion for space and growing a sovereign Australian industry through cross-sector collaboration. Dr Canard is a previous winner of Zonta's Amelia Earhart Award, which is awarded to women to pursue studies in aerospace sciences and technology. She is also an advocate for STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) and creating opportunities for future generations. To give students in the region awareness of careers and opportunities in these fields, the Zonta club has invited 25 senior students and staff each, from Victor Harbor High School, Investigator College and Encounter Lutheran College, to attend. While International Women's Day is on March 8, this event will be held on March 29 at 11 am at the Gospel Centre, Victor Harbor. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there are limited tickets, but some are available to the public. Bookings can be made at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/dr-sarah-cannard-women-in-technology-tickets-267189941307. Students are free but adult donations are appreciated to support Zonta projects.

