Rapid antigen test collection point opens at Victor Harbor

Victor Harbor's rapid antigen test collection point for close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case was opened on February 22. The new drive through site, which is set up on vacant land next to the Encounter Centre, is open from 8am to 6pm and is supported with traffic management crew. Member for Finniss David Basham said the new site is something the community has been crying out for, and will hopefully be well-received by residents. "We have listened to the community voice asking for a rapid antigen test collection site in Victor Harbor - we have delivered exactly that," Mr Basham said. Residents can register online to collect their kits from the new collection point located at 42 Armstrong Road, Victor Harbor. Tests will be distributed from booths manned by Surf Lifesaving Club volunteers. Victor Harbor, and surrounds, fortunately, has had a very low COVID case occurrence of under one per cent. The PCR testing site, currently at the Gospel Centre, has been testing residents efficiently for months, so the new rapid antigen test collection point was not deemed as urgent. It is important for close contacts with no symptoms to register online for their kits. PCR testing is still required for residents who are showing symptoms. Mr Basham said the new rapid antigen test collection point provides another testing option for close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases, who are showing no symptoms. Reporting test results need to be done online. If residents have any issues, please call 1800 253 787.

