My name is Dominic Carli, I am 63 years old, married for 40 years with four children, and a committed Christian, having been a member at Fleurieu Family Church for the past 22 years here in Victor Harbor. I have lived on the Fleurieu Peninsula for the past 40 years. During that time I have worked on farms, for SANTOS as a production field operator, a timber mill manager, have run my own business as a licensed builder and recreation activities contractor, and currently as a timber estimator for 12 years. There are many reasons why I am running for the election; there are many bad Bills that have come and will be placed before state parliament and our current state politicians have done, on the whole, a poor job of representing the will of the people. Our freedoms are eroded constantly, we face rising taxes and the cost of living, brought about by the false propagation of climate catastrophe, carbon pollution, and that our dams will never fill again - which increases power costs and government hand outs for so called renewable energy sources. If elected I will work hard to re-establish the fundamental importance of the nuclear family and the associated social institutions like education, health care, tax relief to encourage families to have more children and a return to the dependence of our constitution on the Christian faith. Finally I will oppose vaccination mandates, euthanasia bill, prostitution, abortion, facial recognising and social credit system.

Dominic stands for Family First