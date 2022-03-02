Forum to address Victor Harbor housing crisis

community,

Across the Fleurieu Peninsula, the housing crisis is hitting home, and many locals are finding themselves homeless or at risk of homelessness. An article published by The Times last month outlined the results of CoreLogic's Best of the Best 2021 report. It showed that the Fleurieu region experienced the biggest regional price changes in South Australia last year. Rental property prices also increased significantly with Port Elliot claiming the highest change in rent with an increase of 27.3 per cent. Rental affordability and availability are just two of the many factors influencing our current housing crisis. The South Coast Progressive Women's Group and the Fleurieu Community Foundation are hosting a Q&A format 2022 State Election Candidates Forum called "Addressing the Housing Crisis on the Fleurieu Peninsula". This will be held from 1pm till 3pm on Wednesday, March 2 at the Christian Gospel Centre, 2 George Main Rd, Victor Harbor. This forum will enable the candidates for Finniss to hear from locals regarding needs for quality housing options and to advise the community of their solutions to address the housing crisis in the electorate. Attendees will also hear about an innovative local pilot program that is reducing the number of people entering homelessness across the Fleurieu by working to prevent the breakdown of their current housing situation. Since it was established two years ago, the Staying Home in the Fleurieu program has supported over 200 local families and individuals to either sustain their tenancy or secure other forms of accommodation. To adhere to COVID-19 restrictions, registrations are essential. Please register your attendance to the forum no later than February 26 either by emailing southcoastprogressivewomen@gmail.com or by phoning 0414 693 376. Any questions to be asked at the forum also need to be pre-advised by this date, as this ensures a variety of opinions and questions can be heard on the day.

