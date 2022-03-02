Port Elliot's state carnival a success

news, local-news,

A junior carnival held for surf life saving clubs from around the state at Horseshoe Bay was a massive success, the host club says. Port Elliot Surf Life Saving Club held the carnival on Sunday, February 20, and clubs from metropolitan Adelaide, the southern suburbs, and the Fleurieu Peninsula attended. There were 889 competitors, and adding family members, supporters, and volunteers, the beach was packed with an estimated 3000 people. Juniors from under eights to under 13s competed in events including flags, sprints, swims, boards, board rescues, and iron man, and the "little ones" had a wade competition. Club member Marty Smee said it was the only state carnival that had been held this year. "It was so big because it was a qualifying event for states," he said. "The kids have been training for the last couple of years and I think it's the only junior carnival that hasn't been canned, and then there's states coming soon. "The flags had hundreds of competitors." He said it was a massive club effort, particularly behind the scenes. Club volunteers were onsite from sawn; the running track had washed away the night before so it had to be set up again. Incredibly, a total of 1200 sausages was cooked and sold throughout the day. "I've been in surf life saving for 17 years and it was the biggest non-state title carnival I've ever seen," Smee said. "A highlight was seeing so many smiling, happy faces and their families and mates cheering them on, kids competing and thoroughly enjoying what they were doing, no matter the result." He said it was a great chance to showcase the new clubrooms at Horseshoe Bay to other clubs for the first time and raise the profile of the club as a whole. It was a breezy night at Seacliff but competitors were presented with a superb track, and Port Elliot Surf Life Saving Club athletes made the most of it. Harry Pearce won the under 15 beach flags and beach sprint; Zoe Palmer won the under 13 flags and came third in the beach sprint. Elijah Jucius came third in the under 14 flags and made the 14/15 sprint final, along with Elle Rose Shearer. Skye Jucius came fourth in the women's beach sprint; David Palmer came 6th in the open flags under lights; and Madison Cannell came seventh in the under 17 flags Event of the night was the sensational win from the u14/15 mixed relay, by Harry, Elijah, Elle Rose and a substitute from Port Noarlunga. Into the second leg Elijah was in a different race, continuing to stream ahead after a great start from Harry, and Elle Rose brought it home with a comfortable 30m win. It was great to see Port Elliot well represented with some wonderful results.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/18e810ca-0470-4bc0-bf3e-f0dcc063770b.JPG/r0_1148_2315_2456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg