Fleurieu Gift takes its mark in Victor

The annual Fleurieu Gift Carnival is on this Saturday, March 5, and athletes will be racing from all over the state to Victor Harbor Oval to take part. Competitors will range from Little Athletics age to open age, and a variety of events will be run from 2pm until the final race at 7pm. The public is invited to watch some of the best athletes in South Australia racing distances of 70, 120, 400, 550, and 1600 metres over the course of the day. It is the fourth time the Fleurieu Gift will be run by SA Athletic League in Victor Harbor and many of the best elite runners in the state make the effort to attend. Middleton runner and coach Dave Palmer has raced in each carnival and is keen to tackle the over 35s 120m race this year. He said the event was always colourful and a more fun atmosphere than other races around the state. "It's a twilight meet, so it's a great atmosphere," he said. "It's a different flair to a normal athletics meet." He said having an event held locally was a nice change to the rest of the racing calendar. Elements like a racecaller, finishing gates, and ropes added to the vibe. He expected exciting racing as each competitor would be vying for the prize money. "The handicap system is interesting and makes for close racing - it's good from a spectator's point of view," he said. For more information, visit https://saal.teamapp.com/

