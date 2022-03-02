Building skills to gain employment

community,

An employment support program based in the Southern Vales is helping school leavers build skills to gain work. When Adrian Chaplin joined the School Leaver Employment Supports (SLES) program at McLaren Vale Enterprises six months ago, he wanted to work but did not have the confidence or skills to make that happen. SLES services co-ordinator, Matt Williams organised work experience for Adrian at Genesis Transport and Removals in Victor Harbor. "Adrian did the hard work himself. He showed that he wanted work and was prepared to work for it, receiving glowing reports from his work experience and he was offered a paid position with the company," Matt said. "Knowing that School Leaver Employment Supports would give Adrian ongoing mentorship was important to Genesis. "We helped Adrian build his confidence in the workplace and have met with him every week since he started either by phone or in person." For Adrian, assistance with communication and presentation skills, confidence building and workplace expectations was vital to his prospects. He now aims to maintain a paid job in a mainstream work environment and is on his way to getting a forklift licence. McLaren Vale Enterprises is a registered provider for the School Leavers Supports program under the NDIS. It offers individual or group support for students in their final year of school or who have recently left school (up to 22 years old) to build capacity, confidence and job readiness skills for up to two years. For more information, call 8323 7555 or email admin@mclarenvaleent.com.au.

