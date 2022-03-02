Wharf decision incoming

news, local-news,

Alexandrina Council's elected members and staff discussed plans for the Goolwa Wharf Precinct in more detail at a workshop held on Monday, February 28. Options for the Goolwa Wharf Master Plan have been developed with community and stakeholder feedback in mind. The options were presented to the council at its general monthly meeting on Monday, February 21, but were sent to an elected member workshop the following Monday for more detailed discussions. According to a statement on the council's website, the options put forward looked at the community's desires to "enhance the precinct, maintain open spaces and that the Goolwa Wharf Market/Cittaslow Market is maintained and continue to operate at Jaralde Park". They also looked at the PS Oscar W, including facility improvements, where currently sits, and where it might be located in the future, with various options considered. "An independent heritage assessment has been completed as part of the design process which provides an extensive analysis of the historical context and evolution of the Goolwa Precinct area," the council stated. "It highlights the creation of the Goolwa Township, port facilities, river and rail as a form of transportation (including the history of the PS Oscar W Paddle Steamer), buildings settings including their form and function (Wharf Shed and Goods Shed). "Council's aim is to not only create an identity for the PS Oscar W within the Goolwa Wharf Precinct, but create a safe work environment for the volunteers and public, and we will continue to work with the volunteers as the final details of the design options are worked through." Various options have been created and are detailed at www.alexandrina.sa.gov.au/discover/latest-news/?a=687514. The cost of the project has also jumped by about 27 per cent, the council stated. They said this "typical" increase was due to COVID-19-related supply chain issues, logistical issues, and market demands. "Over the course of the last several months, extensive investigations, surveys and studies have been undertaken regarding the precinct to deliver a once in a generation upgrade to the wharf area," the council said. "This, along with extensive community engagement, has informed the development of the options. "Council has a tremendous opportunity to deliver the project in its entirety through the options on the table by increasing the existing current council budget contribution to leverage additional external funding opportunities." It stated that it is committed to 'option D' as the "minimum scope of works", which would cost a predicted $10.2 million. This is up from the $7.5 million estimate as that was based on 2019 costings. These works are minor upgrades and essential asset renewals, including the wharf decking reconstruction, wharf shed remediation, and Signal Point roof replacement. If it was to deliver option B or option C, council would fork out an extra $640,000 or $500,000 respectively. A special council meeting will be held on Monday, March 7, where elected members will choose which option they believe is best. Anyone with questions or comments can email info@goolwawharf.com.au.

