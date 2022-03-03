Rebekha Sharkie uses own savings to help address climate change

news, local-news,

Federal Member for Mayo Rebehka Sharkie has sacrificed her own savings to help fast-track crucial changes to combat climate change. The Mayo Community Renewables Fund will allow organisations to transition to renewable energy by funding new infrastructure or by expanding existing renewable energy sources. Ms Sharkie said the $100,000 grant was a small step in addressing man-made climate change, a crisis which she described as "an existential threat in our near future". "Man-made climate change is a problem that originated in our past, has become catastrophically worse in our present, and is now an existential threat in our near future," Ms Sharkie said. "As revealed in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report on Monday, the breakdown of our climate is happening rapidly, and we're quickly running out of chances to fix it. "Human actions in heating the planet are causing dangerous and widespread disruptions, and without urgent and immediate intervention, there will be widespread devastation across the natural world." The devastating visuals of flood ravaged towns in Queensland and New South Wales have rocked the nation and these events are expected to become more frequent without any significant action. Ms Sharkie said Australia is suffering greater impact of climate change than any other advanced economy, and is lacking the leadership to address the issue. "Our reefs are dying, floods worsening, heatwaves pose real threats to lives and livelihoods. Since my time in Parliament, we have been devoid of leadership in addressing climate change," she said. "It is not, and should not have been, a political issue. It does not solely belong in the domain of the Greens, Liberal or Labor. It is a threat that does not discriminate based on political persuasion. "The price of inaction will be paid by all of us, today and in generations to come." She explained that the absence of real action in addressing climate change by the Federal Government, was a major reason behind the creation of the Mayo Community Renewables Fund. "It has become clear that the leadership to address this crisis must begin from the bottom up - it starts with us. It starts with you. It starts with me," Ms Sharkie said. The unprecedented grant program will allow the Mayo electorate to get on the front foot in regards to climate change, and become a role model in the fight for a better future. "This $100,000 grant will be funded by my own savings, as well as a donation from Climate200," Ms Sharkie said. "Applications will be judged by an independent panel of community leaders and funds will be held in escrow for the duration of the independent panel assessment and formal application period. "Through the Mayo Community Renewables Fund, grants will be up to 100 per cent of eligible project cost, with a minimum grant amount of $2,500 and a maximum grant amount of $10,000." The Mayo Community Renewables Fund officially opened on March 2 and will remain open until 5pm on March 23. In addition to the program, a grant workshop will take place on March 15 to assist interested community organisations to apply. "Collectively, we all have a part to play in combating climate change. And in the absence of meaningful action, it is incumbent on us within our communities to lead however we can," Ms Sharkie said. "Our future depends on it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/d506c4c3-8dc0-4067-aa83-cd5d0aa7fe01.jpg/r0_27_1104_651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg