Yankalilla Library to relocate temporarily, as works commence

The Yankalilla Library will be temporarily relocated from its current location to allow the next step of its development to occur. Shovels will finally hit the ground as the exciting library development and car park construction finally commences. While the construction takes place, a modified library service will operate out of the District Council of Yankalilla's office at 1 Charles Street, Yankalilla. Council said the new operating hours will be Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm. Library staff will also still provide services to the community. Services include; access to over three million items through the one card network, help to request items from the one card network, returning items, and picking up requested items. The sprouts preschool program will continue from Rapid Bay Primary School. After a seven-year journey to build the new library, the modern functional design will integrate old and new, celebrating the past and building for the future. District Council of Yankalilla mayor Simon Rothwell said he is excited to finally see shovels hit the ground, with the finished product set to provide the community with a high-quality facility. "We are excited to see that the construction of the new Yankalilla Library will commence, and if all goes well, we expect the building to be completed by the end of this financial year," Mr Rothwell said. "The library will give a lot back to the community - it will allow the Lions to be able to do different programs for the community, as well as be another great meeting place." Despite having to wait a number of years for the facility to be completed, Harmonic Design building designer Lachie McEwen expects it to be a space that members of the community will be proud of. "I think the infrastructure here is in an excellent location, and it is now set to be expanded," Mr McEwen said. "The library is going to become a pivotal centre for this community, and the broader community at large, for many years to come." He explained that the "properly fit for purpose" building will become a great gathering place for many. If residents have any questions about the library's temporary relocation, please phone; 8558 2043, or email; library@yankalilla.sa.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/77c9f86f-fe2a-4427-b1e3-5962e3b5dd29.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg