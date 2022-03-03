Strathalbyn abattoir to operate again

news, local-news,

Bucketloads of grunt work by the Fleurieu Community Co-operative and the local Regional Development Australia (RDA) branch to re-open the Strathalbyn Abattoir has been boosted by state government funding. The abattoir closed in 2020, but RDA Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island ran a survey last year to help inform a feasibility study into the abattoir's potential re-opening. The response was so positive that steps were taken to make it happen. It will be revamped and re-opened later this year under a co-operative model allowing buy in from local farmers, butchers, retailers, and wholesalers. A $3.5 million restoration of the site will take place before it is re-opened this year, and the state government has announced it will put forward $1.5 million to help fund this. Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham said up to 20 ongoing jobs will be created and local producers would be able to have their animals processed and sold closer to home. "By having a local meat processing facility re-open, farmers will have more options to have their produce processed with lower transport costs and the potential to see higher margin local meat products," he said. "This will provide an economic boost to the region and importantly support local jobs." Through the $3.5m worth of works, facilities will be repaired and upgraded, new facilities will be built, and an automated abattoir booking management system will be installed to let operations begin, to the delight of Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick. "To have the Strathalbyn Abattoir reopen will be a boost for local farmers and a boost for local jobs both during the restoration and on-going," he said. "This will have a range of benefits including increased meat quality from less transport, lower costs and the potential to create higher value products."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/6649ad8d-e527-43f9-a3d4-dc975a3979ac.JPG/r236_350_1972_1331_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg