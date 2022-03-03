Victor Harbor's town crier heads east for national championship

community,

Victor Harbor town crier Mike Willett is getting back to doing what he is best at: telling folk how good Victor Harbor is. With the support of the City of Victor Harbor, Mike will be travelling to Wyong on New South Wales' central coast to compete in the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Australian Town Criers national championship in mid-March. The championship is finally getting underway after several delays due to COVID-19 and will attract town criers from across the country. Mike, who has been a town crier for more than 22 years will, in his presentation cries, be promoting the great place that Victor Harbor is to visit as well as live. With four days of activities including parades, cultural visits, and a mayoral reception, along with the competition, the Guild AGM will be held at which Mike will be nominating Victor Harbor as the location for the 2023 championship. With all forms of press exposure, this is a great opportunity for another event to be held in Victor Harbor.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/891d28ae-34d6-4777-807a-84e0aafa7359.jpg/r0_99_895_605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg